New Toyota Aygo X 2026 preview: switch to hybrid power boosts performance and efficiency

There's more than meets the eye with the new 2026 Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, because what looks like a mild facelift of the current tiny SUV is actually a massive overhaul of the Japanese brand's most affordable car.

Featuring all-new bonnet, wings, grille and front bumper, as well as a redesigned floor, the Aygo X adopts the running gear from the bigger Yaris Hybrid, which means the manual transmission is no more, with all versions now adopting Toyota's e-CVT automatic.

As well as substantially more power, the Aygo X Hybrid should become Britain’s lowest polluting car – if you ignore much more expensive plug-in hybrids – with emissions of just 86g/km of CO2. For performance fans, there will even be a GR Sport version with a special suspension tune from the team behind the white-hot GR Yaris. But all this tech and performance doesn't come cheap.

When the substantially refreshed Aygo X Hybrid arrives early in 2026, it's been tipped to no longer be quite as affordable as before – at least for cash buyers – with pricing set to move from around £16,000 to a figure closer to £19,000. That's a lot of money, but people purchasing it via leases or PCP deals might not see such a big hit, because the better residuals could take the sting out of the tail of the bigger asking price.

New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid powertrains

The Toyota Aygo X Hybrid will come with just one powertrain, the Hybrid 115 engine used in the current fourth-generation Yaris Hybrid, which means Toyota's baby SUV should produce 114bhp and 144Nm of torque.