New 2024 upgrades make Toyota GR86 coupe more desirable, but no more attainable for UK fans

The Toyota GR86 has been given a small technical upgrade focused around re-tuned suspension and tweaked safety systems.

While the GR86 is very popular in the UK, sales have been limited due to limited production capacity and European allocations. Toyota's UK arm has yet to confirm if it will offer another round of domestic allocations for the model, but if it does there will be some changes of note to the new cars, starting with that tweaked suspension. The update brings re-tuned dampers, which Toyota says now create a better sense of connection to the road, enhancing the already responsive handling yet further.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new suspension setup is then paired with changes to the car’s ESC system, which has also been tweaked to feel more natural and be less intrusive when slip is detected. The engine mapping has been modified to make heel-and-toe downshifting easier, plus there’s even more direct throttle response. In addition to all this, Toyota has introduced a new tyre pressure monitoring system as standard, plus fresh daytime running lights built into the headlamps.

Alongside the global updates, Toyota has also announced a new Ridge Green Limited edition model for the Japanese market. The model features a unique Ridge Green paint finish, high-contrast bronze wheels and a plush interior featuring two-tone tan leather and black Ultrasuede trim. Only 200 Green Ridge Limited edition cars will be produced, and prospective customers will need to be added to a ballot in order to secure a build slot.

The Toyota GR86’s future in the UK and Europe is less secure than in Japan. This is due to changing safety regulations that will see the coupe taken from sale by 2025. Whether the UK gets a new round of allocations for these 2024 cars before the curtain comes down on the model remains to be seen.

It's time to have some fun! These are the best sports cars to buy...