Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New 2024 upgrades make Toyota GR86 coupe more desirable, but no more attainable for UK fans

Toyota’s sporty GR86 coupe picks up tweaked suspension and ESC systems

by: Jordan Katsianis
12 Jul 2024
Toyota GR86 - white front 3/415

The Toyota GR86 has been given a small technical upgrade focused around re-tuned suspension and tweaked safety systems. 

While the GR86 is very popular in the UK, sales have been limited due to limited production capacity and European allocations. Toyota's UK arm has yet to confirm if it will offer another round of domestic allocations for the model, but if it does there will be some changes of note to the new cars, starting with that tweaked suspension. The update brings re-tuned dampers, which Toyota says now create a better sense of connection to the road, enhancing the already responsive handling yet further. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new suspension setup is then paired with changes to the car’s ESC system, which has also been tweaked to feel more natural and be less intrusive when slip is detected. The engine mapping has been modified to make heel-and-toe downshifting easier, plus there’s even more direct throttle response. In addition to all this, Toyota has introduced a new tyre pressure monitoring system as standard, plus fresh daytime running lights built into the headlamps. 

Alongside the global updates, Toyota has also announced a new Ridge Green Limited edition model for the Japanese market. The model features a unique Ridge Green paint finish, high-contrast bronze wheels and a plush interior featuring two-tone tan leather and black Ultrasuede trim. Only 200 Green Ridge Limited edition cars will be produced, and prospective customers will need to be added to a ballot in order to secure a build slot. 

The Toyota GR86’s future in the UK and Europe is less secure than in Japan. This is due to changing safety regulations that will see the coupe taken from sale by 2025. Whether the UK gets a new round of allocations for these 2024 cars before the curtain comes down on the model remains to be seen. 

It's time to have some fun! These are the best sports cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best sports cars to buy 2024
Best sports cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best sports cars to buy 2024

Fun and thrills by the bucketload! These are the best sports cars for your money
25 Jun 2024
Best track day cars to buy 2024
Best track day cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best track day cars to buy 2024

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or simply want to have fun on track, these are some of the UK's best track cars
4 Mar 2024
Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024
Best performance cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024

Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Capri preview: famous name returns on 390-mile electric coupe-SUV
Ford Capri - front action
News

New Ford Capri preview: famous name returns on 390-mile electric coupe-SUV

Ford has reimagined one of its most iconic nameplates as a rival for the Volkswagen ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe
12 Jul 2024
New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation
Alfa Romeo Junior - front
Road tests

New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation

The new Alfa Romeo Junior is an impressive EV that’s great to drive and packed with quality
9 Jul 2024
Covers are off new MG HS family SUV at Goodwood Festival of Speed
MG HS on display at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - front static
News

Covers are off new MG HS family SUV at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The previous MG HS was a big-seller for MG in the UK and there are high hopes for this one…
12 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content