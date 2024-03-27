Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Inflation strikes again! Updated Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch is £12,000 more than before

The GR Yaris ‘Gen 2’ comes with 276bhp three-cylinder motor, plus two rally driver-tuned special editions

by: Ellis Hyde
27 Mar 2024
UK pricing for the new heavily updated version of the Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch has been confirmed. The road-going rally car starts from £44,250 – over £12,000 more than the original – while the two rally driver-tuned special editions are both priced at exactly £60,000. 

Toyota says “only very limited numbers” of the new ‘Gen 2’ model will be available this year, so it’s prioritising existing GR Yaris owners and anyone who joined the original waiting list that closed in 2022. These customers will be able to enter a ballot to secure one of the UK’s 2024 allocation.

The lucky few who are allowed to place a Toyota GR Yaris order can have the standard car with either a six-speed manual or the new eight-speed automatic that was developed specially for the GR Yaris, and increases the price to £45,750. Alternatively, there are the £60k Ogier Edition and Rovanpera Edition models – more on those below.

Toyota GR Yaris - dashboard9

Every version of the new GR Yaris features a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 276bhp and 390Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via the updated GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive system. 

The Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 also benefits from a stiffer chassis compared to the original, as well as tweaked suspension, an overhauled interior and revised driving position. The latter helps create “a more authentic sports car feel,” according to Toyota.

The two special edition models of the GR Yaris swap the standard “Gravel” and “Track” modes for ones tailored to the preferences of Toyota’s World Rally Championship-winning drivers, Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera. Both special editions also come with unique styling and interior features, and are offered exclusively with the six-speed manual gearbox.

