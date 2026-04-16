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Toyota Yaris Cross lives up to its name with feisty new look

A fresh face and new cabin materials have sharpened up Toyota’s European best-seller

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Apr 2026
Toyota Yaris Cross facelift - front static7

Toyota has revealed a new version of its Yaris Cross, offering customers a sharper package in the hotly-contested B-segment SUV class. Key changes include a fresh look outside and new cabin materials, plus enhancements to its hybrid powertrains. On sale from the autumn, the revamped Toyota Yaris Cross will rival the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, plus ambitious newcomers such as the Jaecoo 5 and BYD Atto 2

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The first new element is outside, with a redesigned nose that’s in line with the new Toyota RAV4. This can be seen in the hexagonal grille opening that bleeds into the main body, and the removal of the low-set LED daytime running lights. These have been integrated into new headlights. 

The rest of the exterior design is largely unchanged, but Toyota will offer two new colour options, plus redesigned 17 or 18-inch wheels depending on the trim level. Inside, the cabin’s improvements are more subtle, with a few material upgrades that aim to lift the quality. This includes new SakuraTouch fabric inserts on Excel grade models. 

Toyota Yaris Cross facelift - dashboard7

Toyota’s digital interfaces are unchanged, but they’re already up to the class standards. All variants feature digital instruments, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of the main infotainment, all but the base-level Icon trim feature a 10.5-inch infotainment screen, with the entry-level car getting a nine-inch display. 

Under the bonnet, Toyota’s well proven 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain remains in its 129bhp form. This powertrain was heavily revised in 2024, reducing noise and vibrations. Performance isn’t the engine’s strong point, with a 10.7-second 0-62mph time, but efficiency is impressive, with close to 60mpg possible on all variants.

As is the case now, it can be ordered in front-wheel or all-wheel drive forms, and it’s available in four trim levels, topped by the sporty GR Sport model. Pricing for the UK has yet to be confirmed, but it shouldn’t deviate far from its current base of £27,295 and rising to £33,095.

This price point will put it at the pointy end of the class, with new Chinese rivals matching the Yaris Cross and its legacy rivals on price, but offering extra standard kit and more powerful hybrid engines. However, Toyota’s reputation for reliability and strong residuals still create a compelling buying proposition; its cars are also typically more pleasant to drive.  

If you’re thinking of buying a supermini-based crossover like the Yaris Cross, Nissan Juke or Ford Puma, check out the latest deals on the Auto Express Buy a Car service...

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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