Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

On-street Electric Vehicle charging slips off the political agenda for 2 May polls

Voters rate council support for EV owners poorly, but election candidates aren’t addressing the issue

by: Chris Rosamond
1 May 2024
On-street EV charging

With local elections taking place in 107 local authorities and 11 mayoralties on 2 May, research carried out on behalf of Vauxhall suggests that candidates are not focused on the issue of poor on-street charging provision for electric cars.

The firm, which recently slashed thousands of pounds from the cost of finance deals for its range of electric vehicles in order to reach ‘price parity’ with petrol models, says that fewer than one-in 10 drivers think there are enough on-street charging facilities in their areas. 75 per cent expect councils to be the main driving force behind planning new installations, the research suggests, yet only a quarter of drivers are aware of charger provision being part of their local candidates' manifestos or campaigns.

With issues such as potholes, fuel prices and the cost of insurance grabbing headlines, it’s perhaps no surprise that charging infrastructure has dropped off the political agenda as Vauxhall suggests. Yet with a commitment to offer fully-electric versions of all its models by the end of 2024, and sluggish consumer interest across the board for electric cars, Vauxhall unsurprisingly wants to address the major stumbling block of poor on-street charging for the very many potential EV drivers who don’t have a driveway on which to charge at home.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Last summer it launched its Electric Streets campaign giving drivers a platform to register their own local charging needs, and the car maker reports “high levels of interest for charge point installations logged in cities including Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham – all in localities where a large percentage of drivers said EV owners require further support from their Local Authority”. 

“Our Electric Streets of Britain initiative was launched to support Local Authorities, working with our partners to educate councils on the importance of installing more accessible on-street charging to ensure no driver is left behind on the UK’s journey to electric,” says Vauxhall’s managing director James Taylor. “We hope to see local councils listening to these drivers who are reliant on their support to provide confidence and ensure motorists across the country feel they can join the electric transition efficiently and safely.”  

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front corner driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!

Vauxhall is offering a Corsa or Mokka EV for less than the equivalent petrol car on identical terms
30 Apr 2024
UK diesel car market to be “decimated” in 4 years, due to EV laws
Diesel pump
News

UK diesel car market to be “decimated” in 4 years, due to EV laws

Diesel car market share will fall to as little as three per cent in the next four years due to the “legislative direction” around zero-emissions vehic…
29 Apr 2024
Stable charging costs make EVs look cheaper as petrol prices rise
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger
News

Stable charging costs make EVs look cheaper as petrol prices rise

The cost of EV charging has remained consistent in the last month, despite surging prices of petrol and diesel.
29 Apr 2024
What is a smart motorway? Speed cameras, safety concerns and hard shoulder use explained
Smart motorway
Tips & advice

What is a smart motorway? Speed cameras, safety concerns and hard shoulder use explained

Smart motorways are meant to be a cost-effective way of increasing road capacity, but how do you use them and how safe are they?
27 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals
Selection of electric company cars - static
Car group tests

Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals

Drivers are spoiled for choice in the flourishing EV company car market, but which of our six rivals does the business?
27 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking
News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen
29 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content