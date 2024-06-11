Raise a glass in memory of Nick Reilly, a Vauxhall and automotive industry legend

I was sad to hear about the recent passing of a genuine car industry powerhouse. Nick Reilly worked for General Motors for 37 years, most notably from a UK perspective as chairman and managing director of Vauxhall in the late 1990s. This followed four years in charge of the Ellesmere Port plant on Merseyside, and Nick would go on to head-up the Vauxhall/Opel European operation through a tumultuous period for the car industry, from 2009 through to his 2012 retirement.

In this job you get to witness, meet and chat to the big names in the automotive industry, and some major leaders convey an aura that makes you instantly aware that they’re a different breed. They have the ability to command a room before they’ve even said anything.

That’s a quality I’d definitely attribute to Reilly, who is credited with a turnaround of GM Europe’s operations as it came out of the early 2000s recession. He led various elements of the US giant - be they in the UK, Korea or Europe-wide - with drive and assurance, combined with humility and the ability to inspire those that worked for him.

He was also a massive ambassador for the British car industry, and reportedly gave up a £160,000 basic salary during his fight to keep Vauxhall’s plants in Luton and Merseyside open.