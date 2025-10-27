Vauxhall needs to be bold and exciting if it's to survive

Vauxhall seems to be entering a pivotal period that could dictate the long-term future of the British (though not British-owned) brand one way or the other.

The well documented rise of Chinese entrants to the new-car market is squeezing the mainstream in particular, although Vauxhall is so-far seemingly more resilient than some.

While the market was up 4.3 per cent over the first nine months of this year, Vauxhall is slightly ahead at 4.8 per cent, with more than 66,000 cars registered. Others, such as Toyota and Nissan, are feeling more of a squeeze.

But the kicker for anyone who remembers how Ford and Vauxhall used to tussle for top spot in the sales charts, is that while Ford is fourth in the table (behind Kia, BMW and dominant leader Volkswagen), you have to keep scrolling down beyond the top 10 to find Vauxhall in 11th.

Admittedly, fewer than 10,000 cars cover Hyundai in sixth down to MG in 13th, so the boost from the new Frontera alone could propel Vauxhall well into the top 10, but it’s a brand that just feels like it’s missing a bit of excitement.

The Vauxhall Frontera is a fine example. It’s sensible, well priced and has good rear passenger and boot space – all things that owners will really appreciate once they’ve made the buying decision – but it feels a bit cheap inside and is missing that buzz to grab people’s attention in the first place.

It’s an ever-more crowded marketplace and not all the brands will survive. A car geek’s question on the TV quiz show Pointless could surround the 53 manufacturers that have registered cars in the UK this year. This is an unprecedented number that will inevitably swell further.

Vauxhall’s plan for 2026 is to double-down on its heritage, the one strength its UK boss Steve Catlin told me last week that the Chinese car brands can’t play on. For the first time in a decade you’ll see Vauxhall-specific advertising, rather than rebadged Opel stuff from Germany, plus some sportier action with the GSE performance brand.

That starts with the 277bhp Mokka GSE but will also spread through trim levels, acting as a halo and, hopefully, giving a bit of extra appeal across the line-up. Because Vauxhall needs to be more than worthy and sensible to thrive in 2025.

