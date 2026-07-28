Say hello to the Vauxhall Mokka Yes Edition: the new entry-level version of the British brand’s stylish small SUV and Nissan Juke rival. It’s available now with petrol, hybrid and pure-electric power, starting from £26,545.

The new Mokka Yes has been launched after the success of a similar bargain-basement edition of the Vauxhall Corsa supermini and replaces Griffin trim in the SUV’s line-up. This was offered a year ago, with prices starting below £25,000.

Even though the Mokka Yes costs more than the former base model, Vauxhall says the new edition offers customers more kit as standard, including front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree reversing camera, blind-spot detection, ambient lighting, keyless entry and start, and power-folding heated door mirrors.

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Also included is a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a heated steering wheel, Vauxhall’s Intelli-LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

It will be easy to distinguish between the Yes Edition from other Mokkas, because it’s available in an exclusive (and very eye-catching) Coral Orange paint that costs an extra £650, with matching interior trim on the dashboard and vegan-friendly seats.

The cheapest Mokka Yes is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 134bhp and is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or, for an extra £1,655, an eight-speed automatic.

The hybrid version starts from £29,140 and pairs the same engine with an automatic gearbox that has an e-motor built into it. This allows for short periods of pure-electric driving at low speeds for a smoother driving experience around town and, according to Vauxhall, average economy of up to 58.9mpg.

Finally, the electric Mokka Yes costs from £31,005, after the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) has been applied. It features a 54kWh battery that delivers up to 250 miles of range, while a 154bhp front-mounted e-motor allows for 0-62mph in nine seconds. A 0 to 80 per cent top-up should take around half an hour from a 100kW rapid charger.

You can scoop up a brand-new Vauxhall Mokka for less than £21,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service...