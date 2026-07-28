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New Vauxhall Mokka Yes Edition cuts stylish small SUV’s starting price to £26k

Entry-level version of the small SUV is available now with pure-petrol, hybrid and electric power

By:Ellis Hyde
28 Jul 2026
Vauxhall Mokka Yes Edition - front4

Say hello to the Vauxhall Mokka Yes Edition: the new entry-level version of the British brand’s stylish small SUV and Nissan Juke rival. It’s available now with petrol, hybrid and pure-electric power, starting from £26,545.  

The new Mokka Yes has been launched after the success of a similar bargain-basement edition of the Vauxhall Corsa supermini and replaces Griffin trim in the SUV’s line-up. This was offered a year ago, with prices starting below £25,000.

Even though the Mokka Yes costs more than the former base model, Vauxhall says the new edition offers customers more kit as standard, including front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree reversing camera, blind-spot detection, ambient lighting, keyless entry and start, and power-folding heated door mirrors.

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Also included is a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a heated steering wheel, Vauxhall’s Intelli-LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. 

Vauxhall Mokka Yes Edition - dash4

It will be easy to distinguish between the Yes Edition from other Mokkas, because it’s available in an exclusive (and very eye-catching) Coral Orange paint that costs an extra £650, with matching interior trim on the dashboard and vegan-friendly seats. 

The cheapest Mokka Yes is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 134bhp and is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or, for an extra £1,655, an eight-speed automatic. 

The hybrid version starts from £29,140 and pairs the same engine with an automatic gearbox that has an e-motor built into it. This allows for short periods of pure-electric driving at low speeds for a smoother driving experience around town and, according to Vauxhall, average economy of up to 58.9mpg. 

Finally, the electric Mokka Yes costs from £31,005, after the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) has been applied. It features a 54kWh battery that delivers up to 250 miles of range, while a 154bhp front-mounted e-motor allows for 0-62mph in nine seconds. A 0 to 80 per cent top-up should take around half an hour from a 100kW rapid charger. 

You can scoop up a brand-new Vauxhall Mokka for less than £21,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service...

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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