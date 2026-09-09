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New Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label Special Edition cancels out the chrome

VW’s newest trim level adds a sense of moodiness to the Amarok pick-up, along with some extra kit

By:Shane Wilkinson
9 Sep 2026
Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label - front action

With recent pick-up truck arrivals like the latest KGM Musso and Mitsubishi L200 attempting to steal away buyers, VW has responded by giving its own truck a bit of a moody makeover. This is the new Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label Special Edition.

While the Amarok’s Ford Ranger underpinnings and basic design remain the same, the Amarok Dark Label Special Edition does away with loads of chrome and gets lashings of gloss black paint in its place. This finish covers several areas including the roof rails, bumpers, front fascia, and exterior mirrors and doors. There’s also a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels which are, you guessed it, black in colour.

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The Dark Label also comes with its own unique line-up of metallic paint colours. Naturally, one of these is black, but you can also opt for blue or grey if you yearn for a bit more visual variety.

Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label - interior

Underneath, the 3.0-litre V6 diesel and 10-speed automatic transmission remain untouched, as does VW’s 4MOTION four-wheel drive system. A locking rear differential is thrown in here, though, whereas it’s an option on lower-spec Amarok models.

The final result looks about as stealthy as a 2.3-tonne pick-up truck can realistically be but, in order to justify a starting price of over £47,000, the Dark Label does also come with a few extra features compared to a base Amarok. Unique all-black fabric seats match the cabin up to the exterior, while a load liner and sliding load cover provide a bit of a practicality boost.

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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