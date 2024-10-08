New 2025 Volkswagen California camper comes with diesel, petrol and PHEV power
The eHybrid plug-in model will offer up to 55 miles of electric range
This summer’s weather may have been a disappointment, but Volkswagen is already looking ahead to next year with the new California camper. Now sitting on the same platform as the Multivan, the latest California will eventually be offered up with diesel and petrol engines, and a brand-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.
For now, though, only TDI diesel and TSI models are available, both sending their power to the front wheels via a DSG gearbox. The ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid will join the line up in 2025 with a total output of 242bhp and 4Motion all-wheel drive - making it only the second Volkswagen to gain this powertrain.
As you’d expect, the Multivan eHybrid 4Motion can run on electric-only power and has a range of up to 55 miles, thanks to a 19.7kWh battery. There’s 50kW charging ability and while recharging figures have yet to be revealed, we expect a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 30 minutes.
Pricing for the plug-in hybrid Multivan has yet to be announced too, although we expect it to command a significant premium over the diesel and petrol models. The basic 148bhp diesel-powered Camper variant starts at £63,376 while the all-singing, all-dancing Ocean edition with the punchier petrol motor costs £80,392.
Three trims will be offered, each bringing varying levels of standard kit. Base Camper models act more like big vans with five individual seats and a manually operated pop-up roof, while Coast and Ocean models throw in all the gear including a kitchen sink. All versions now come with two sliding doors – one on each side.
The Volkswagen California Camper gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a side awning, all-round parking sensors and a mini kitchen that pulls out from a drawer in the tailgate. Inside, you’ll find VW’s 10-inch Discover infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus six USB-C slots. This model also gets a full set of magnetic curtains and roller blinds for the interior windows, plus a small touchscreen panel in the C-pillar controlling many of the vehicle’s functions.
Stepping up to the California Coast (from £70,576) brings 17-inch wheels, three-zone climate control and a rear-view camera. Coast models get just four (again, individual) seats, but boast a proper kitchen with a pull-out fridge, plus a shower connection that’s fed from the fresh water tank. The roof is electrically operated on these versions, too.
At the top of the range sits the familiar California Ocean, with 18-inch wheels, matrix-LED headlights and a full-width front lightbar, plus 30-colour ambient lighting inside. Buyers also get heated front seats, keyless entry, and the upgraded Discover Pro infotainment system with built-in sat-nav. Prices for this version start from £77,476; both the Coast and Ocean can be specified with a 201bhp petrol engine for roughly £3,000 extra.
The California is once again available with a choice of single and two-tone paint finishes, as well as three colour options for the fabric within the pop-up roof. There are also seven alloy wheel designs – ranging from 16 to 19 inches.
Big camping trip coming up? These are the best motorhomes...