New 2025 Volkswagen California camper comes with diesel, petrol and PHEV power

This summer’s weather may have been a disappointment, but Volkswagen is already looking ahead to next year with the new California camper. Now sitting on the same platform as the Multivan, the latest California will eventually be offered up with diesel and petrol engines, and a brand-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

For now, though, only TDI diesel and TSI models are available, both sending their power to the front wheels via a DSG gearbox. The ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid will join the line up in 2025 with a total output of 242bhp and 4Motion all-wheel drive - making it only the second Volkswagen to gain this powertrain.

As you’d expect, the Multivan eHybrid 4Motion can run on electric-only power and has a range of up to 55 miles, thanks to a 19.7kWh battery. There’s 50kW charging ability and while recharging figures have yet to be revealed, we expect a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 30 minutes.

Pricing for the plug-in hybrid Multivan has yet to be announced too, although we expect it to command a significant premium over the diesel and petrol models. The basic 148bhp diesel-powered Camper variant starts at £63,376 while the all-singing, all-dancing Ocean edition with the punchier petrol motor costs £80,392.