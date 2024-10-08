Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Volkswagen California prices and specs revealed

Top-spec Cali camper now cracks £80,000, but throws in everything including the kitchen sink

By:Richard Ingram
8 Oct 2024
New Volkswagen California Beach, Coast and Ocean5

The all-new Multivan-based Volkswagen California has just gone on sale in the UK for £63,376 including VAT. That’s for the basic 148bhp diesel-powered ‘Camper’ variant – the all-singing, all-dancing ‘Ocean’ with the punchier petrol motor costs £80,392.

Three trims will be offered, each bringing varying levels of standard kit. Base models act more like big vans with five individual seats and a manually operated pop-up roof, while Coast and Ocean models throw in all the gear including a kitchen sink. All versions now come with two sliding doors – one on each side.

The Volkswagen California Camper gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a side awning, all-round parking sensors and a mini kitchen that pulls out from a drawer in the tailgate. Inside, you’ll find VW’s 10-inch ‘Discover’ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus six USB-C slots. This model also gets a full set of magnetic curtains and roller blinds for the interior windows, plus a small touchscreen panel in the C-pillar controlling many of the vehicle’s functions.

Stepping up to the California Coast (from £70,576) brings 17-inch wheels, three-zone climate control and a rear-view camera. Coast models get just four (again, individual) seats, but boast a proper kitchen with a pull-out fridge, plus a shower connection that’s fed from the fresh water tank. The roof is electrically operated on these versions, too. 

At the top of the range sits the familiar California Ocean, with 18-inch wheels, matrix-LED headlights and a full-width front lightbar, plus 30-colour ambient lighting inside. There’s heated front seats, keyless entry, and the upgraded ‘Discover Pro’ infotainment system with built-in sat-nav. Prices for this version start from £77,476; both the Coast and Ocean can be specified with a 201bhp petrol engine for roughly £3,000 extra.

For now, only TDI diesel and TSI models are available, both sending their power to the front wheels via a DSG gearbox. A plug-in hybrid with a combined 242bhp and 4Motion all-wheel drive will arrive in 2025, although VW is yet to reveal an EV range figure for this version.

The California is once again available with a choice of single and two-tone paint finishes, as well as three colour options for the fabric within the pop-up roof. There are also seven alloy wheel designs – ranging from 16 to 19 inches.

Making the most of the sunshine? These are the best summer cars...

