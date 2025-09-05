Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

Quality feel inside and on the road

For decades, the Volkswagen Golf has justified its lofty positioning within the family hatchback market with its premium feel and drive. But, as our Deal of the Day goes to show, you don't need to fork out premium money to have one anymore.

This deal from UK Carline, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes in at a few pence short of £210.50 a month. Better still, it's for a near top-drawer version, too.

It's a cracking deal for a car that has kerb appeal in spades, and all that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,525.62 initial payment.

This two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles a year, which will be enough for most. But for those who need a little more flexibility, an 8,000-mile limit can be had for just £8.64 extra a month.

What's great about this deal is that it's for the R-Line model, which sits just one peg down from the Black Edition at the top of the mainstream Golf tree.

Befitting its high-ranking status, R-Line gets a racy bodykit, 'premium' sports seats, dynamic steering, 30-colour ambient lighting, and sports suspension.

Powering this Golf is one of Volkswagen's ubiquitous 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp it's a punchy thing, plus it's smooth and frugal with over 51mpg claimed. It's paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

This being a Golf, there's a polish to the way it drives, whether around town or on a twisting road. And as this is the latest Mk8.5 Golf, the interior has been improved with quality plastics, a steering wheel with proper buttons, and an overhauled infotainment system that's slicker and easier to use than before.

