Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5

By:George Armitage
5 Sep 2025
Volkswagen Golf - front action
  • Quality feel inside and on the road
  • High-ranking R-Line model
  • Just £210.47 a month 

For decades, the Volkswagen Golf has justified its lofty positioning within the family hatchback market with its premium feel and drive. But, as our Deal of the Day goes to show, you don't need to fork out premium money to have one anymore. 

This deal from UK Carline, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes in at a few pence short of £210.50 a month. Better still, it's for a near top-drawer version, too.

It's a cracking deal for a car that has kerb appeal in spades, and all that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,525.62 initial payment. 

This two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles a year, which will be enough for most. But for those who need a little more flexibility, an 8,000-mile limit can be had for just £8.64 extra a month. 

What's great about this deal is that it's for the R-Line model, which sits just one peg down from the Black Edition at the top of the mainstream Golf tree. 

Befitting its high-ranking status, R-Line gets a racy bodykit, 'premium' sports seats, dynamic steering, 30-colour ambient lighting, and sports suspension.

Powering this Golf is one of Volkswagen's ubiquitous 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp it's a punchy thing, plus it's smooth and frugal with over 51mpg claimed. It's paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. 

This being a Golf, there's a polish to the way it drives, whether around town or on a twisting road. And as this is the latest Mk8.5 Golf, the interior has been improved with quality plastics, a steering wheel with proper buttons, and an overhauled infotainment system that's slicker and easier to use than before.     

Volkswagen Golf - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf page.

Deals on Volkswagen Golf rivals

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,550
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £26,883Avg. savings £3,576
New Audi A3

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £28,587Avg. savings £4,630
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Golf deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and isresponsible for creating content the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
