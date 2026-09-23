New Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo LWB is 250mm longer and comes with real buttons
The all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo is now available in a long-wheelbase form
Volkswagen has finally added a long-wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz Commercial to the range, growing its cargo area by 250mm compared with the existing model. Available to order now in Germany, the ID. Buzz LWB will be available soon in the UK, and should come at a premium of around £2,000.
The added space in the cargo hold represents an increase of around 0.5m cubed, which adds up to a total of 4.4m³. This is now the same as rivals such as the Kia PV5, and Stellantis’s range of compact vans like the E-LWB Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo.
The standard twin sliding rear doors are also 190mm longer, which allows for a full-size European pallet to fit through the opening, and the payload is now 700kg for the single-motor model or 606kg for the dual-motor version.
The total cargo length has increased to 2,458mm, making it easier to transport longer items.
The long-wheelbase Cargo is available exclusively with the largest 86kWh battery pack, with either a single 282bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, or the more powerful 343bhp dual-motor set-up. Regardless of powertrain, the Cargo has a 1,800kg towing capacity with a braked trailer.
Range estimates for the 86kWh battery are up to 280 miles depending on specification.
Alongside the new body and powertrain, all fresh Cargo models gain some extra functionality. This includes an upgraded active cruise control function that can now recognise red traffic lights and bring the vehicle to a complete stop without touching the brake pedal. This is combined with a more powerful one-pedal driving mode that’s also able to bring the van to a halt, recuperating more energy at the same time.
A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function can also power electrical devices up to 3.6kW, with either a domestic plug or camping-style plug adaptor. Finally, the Cargo’s digital interfaces have been given a refresh, with a new App store and more functionality within the system allowing media streaming on-screen while charging.
In addition, Volkswagen has overhauled the infotainment controls, bringing back physical buttons for the steering wheel, plus back-lighting for the sliding temperature controls.
Specific UK pricing has yet to be confirmed for the ID. Buzz Cargo LWB, but with a circa-£2k price increase over the existing short wheelbase model, this should see the range cost between just under £40,000 to around £55,000 including VAT.
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