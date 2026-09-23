New Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo LWB is 250mm longer and comes with real buttons

Volkswagen has finally added a long-wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz Commercial to the range, growing its cargo area by 250mm compared with the existing model. Available to order now in Germany, the ID. Buzz LWB will be available soon in the UK, and should come at a premium of around £2,000.

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The added space in the cargo hold represents an increase of around 0.5m cubed, which adds up to a total of 4.4m³. This is now the same as rivals such as the Kia PV5, and Stellantis’s range of compact vans like the E-LWB Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo.

The standard twin sliding rear doors are also 190mm longer, which allows for a full-size European pallet to fit through the opening, and the payload is now 700kg for the single-motor model or 606kg for the dual-motor version.

The total cargo length has increased to 2,458mm, making it easier to transport longer items.

The long-wheelbase Cargo is available exclusively with the largest 86kWh battery pack, with either a single 282bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, or the more powerful 343bhp dual-motor set-up. Regardless of powertrain, the Cargo has a 1,800kg towing capacity with a braked trailer.