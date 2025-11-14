The all-new Volkswagen T-Roc will soon arrive in a hot R range topper, giving the compact crossover significantly more bite than its existing hybrid-heavy powertrain options. Few official details have been revealed so far, but there’s plenty of details plain to see on the camouflaged prototype shown here.

Key to the Volkswagen T-Roc R is the powertrain, which will feature the same 328bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the latest Mk8.5 Golf R. This is the version of the engine used across VW’s high-performance portfolio, plus high-output variants of the Cupra Leon and Audi S3.

The engine will be connected to a 4Motion all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It will also feature the latest Golf’s torque-vectoring rear differential, complete with a ‘Drift Mode’, which will be unique to the hot compact SUV class.

T-Roc R will also feature bigger brakes and a set of forged 20-inch alloy wheels. The car we spotted testing also featured an Akropovic exhaust system. This will probably be an option, as it is in other high-performance VW-Group models in this segment.

We couldn’t get a glimpse inside, but the T-Roc’s new interior will be given a sporty makeover, with bucket seats, dark fabrics and blue ambient lighting. The standard T-Roc already represents a colossal improvement in terms of material quality and tech, and this same level of improvement will no doubt be brought across.

Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed when the new performance flagship will be revealed in full, but we suspect it’ll be within the next few months as the brand spends the latter half of 2026 focusing on its new ID.Polo family of electric vehicles.

