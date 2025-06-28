Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it

Coupe-SUV looks; well equipped Match model

Have your heart set on a Volkswagen SUV but think they’re unaffordable? Well, we have good news for you, because the German brand's entry-level high-rider, the Taigo, has slipped below £180 a month, offering staggering value for money.

This deal from Car Leasing Online through the Auto Express Buy A Car service brings the classy coupe-styled small SUV to just £177.69 – the lowest we think we've ever seen. At a stroke, the Taigo is the most affordable VW on our marketplace.

All that's needed to get this three-year deal up and running is an initial payment of £2,432.27, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need more then don't fret – 8,000 miles a year can be had for less than £11 extra a month, plus a small £127 hike in the initial payment.

For this kind of money you could reasonably expect the entry-level model, but that's not the case here. Match trim sits one up from base-spec Life, and brings 17-inch alloys, a rear-view camera, privacy glass and keyless entry, on top of the Life's eight-inch touchscreen and raft of safety equipment.

Power comes from a sprightly 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. With 95bhp, you won't be setting any land-speed records, but there's punchy performance around town and decent refinement at a motorway cruise.

A slick-shifting six-speed manual is a perfect 'match' for the perky engine, while Volkswagen claims you'll be able to see over 52mpg in normal driving.

Alongside the slightly rough-and-tough styling and coupe-like lines, the cabin is a rather more muted affair. That said, the interior fit and finish feels solid, and it's easy to get a comfortable driving position.

