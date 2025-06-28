Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it

Get the SUV life on a shoestring. The Volkswagen Taigo is our Deal of the Day for 13 January.

By:George Armitage
13 Jan 2026
Volkswagen Taigo - front action
  • Coupe-SUV looks; well equipped Match model
  • Zesty 1.0-litre engine; slick six-speed manual
  • Just £177.69 a month

Have your heart set on a Volkswagen SUV but think they’re unaffordable? Well, we have good news for you, because the German brand's entry-level high-rider, the Taigo, has slipped below £180 a month, offering staggering value for money.

This deal from Car Leasing Online through the Auto Express Buy A Car service brings the classy coupe-styled small SUV to just £177.69 – the lowest we think we've ever seen. At a stroke, the Taigo is the most affordable VW on our marketplace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this three-year deal up and running is an initial payment of £2,432.27, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need more then don't fret – 8,000 miles a year can be had for less than £11 extra a month, plus a small £127 hike in the initial payment. 

For this kind of money you could reasonably expect the entry-level model, but that's not the case here. Match trim sits one up from base-spec Life, and brings 17-inch alloys, a rear-view camera, privacy glass and keyless entry, on top of the Life's eight-inch touchscreen and raft of safety equipment.

Power comes from a sprightly 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. With 95bhp, you won't be setting any land-speed records, but there's punchy performance around town and decent refinement at a motorway cruise. 

A slick-shifting six-speed manual is a perfect 'match' for the perky engine, while Volkswagen claims you'll be able to see over 52mpg in normal driving. 

Alongside the slightly rough-and-tough styling and coupe-like lines, the cabin is a rather more muted affair. That said, the interior fit and finish feels solid, and it's easy to get a comfortable driving position.   

Volkswagen Taigo - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Taigo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Taigo page.

Deals on Volkswagen Taigo rivals

Toyota C-Hr

Toyota C-Hr

New in-stock Toyota C-HrCash £29,519Avg. savings £2,734
New Toyota C-Hr

Configure now

Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £24,878Avg. savings £2,719
New Mazda Cx-30

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,000Avg. savings £2,300
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Taigo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 offers the best of petrol and electric for less
Audi Q5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 offers the best of petrol and electric for less

Grand in both proportion and desirability, the Audi Q5 is a great car available at a great price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 10.
News
10 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Be adventurous with the Ford Explorer for £236 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Be adventurous with the Ford Explorer for £236 a month

The Ford Explorer drives well, is comfortable and packed with goodies. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 9.
News
9 Jan 2026

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content