There’s nothing wrong with a substitute: Ferran Torres won the World Cup for Spain having started on the bench. Similarly, this denim-blue Volvo EX90 Plus has stepped in following our AWD Ultra’s relegation to the workshop for a new intruder alarm sensor.

It’s been insightful to sample another EX on a 500-mile family road trip: the Ultra’s nutty 680bhp is reduced to 338bhp driving the rear wheels in this car, and passive springs replace the air suspension. The ride quality is noticeably bumpier and acceleration much more measured. Flooring the 2.6-tonne EV away from the M6 tolls, it takes a while to hit its stride, with torque most noticeable in the mid-range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a great car for a road trip, super-refined, with the big kids enjoying their second-row seat heaters, and plenty of room for luggage in six-seat configuration. On the motorway, Pilot Assist provides a relaxing safety net, keeping the EX90 in lane and following the lead of the car that’s in front. And economy? We averaged 2.7 miles per kWh – not bad for a fully laden tank on blustery, wet, high-speed cruises.

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Motor Performance: second report

Our SUV has gone all Jekyll and Hyde lately, with a rogue alarm that led to it spending a night on a trading estate