Verdict

Every family member loves different aspects of the Volvo EX90 – the kids the versatile seats, my wife the comfort and refinement, and me the big boot, high performance and low running costs. But the alarm has gone berserk and the fiddly touchscreen frustrates, although new software might bring better voice commands.

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Mileage: 1,536 miles

1,536 miles Efficiency: 2.8mi/kWh

After I wafted the EX90 onto the drive, my neighbour leaned over the fence and said: “I can’t believe how quiet that car is.” Uh-oh: famous last words as it turns out…

In many ways, he’s bang on: the seven-seat electric SUV is a lovely, relaxing way to travel. Gliding over decent Tarmac in our town’s 20mph zones, the Volvo is borderline silent. Tune in your bat ears and you can hear the powerful twin motors hum gently as they accelerate or top up the battery with regenerative braking, but that’s about it. There’s not a peep out of the suspension while clambering over speed bumps: seriously impressive, especially given the 2.7 tonnes of mass it has to manage.

I had a run to the McLaren Technology Centre the other week, the day the Prime Minister visited Woking. The indecent hour was offset by padded seats that are trademark Volvo; it’s like nestling back into a cashmere-wrapped marshmallow, with excellent side support. I wish there were grab handles overhead, mind you: it’s a sign of my age, but I like pulling myself up to stretch out on long journeys. And even with the quiet cabin, I’d like the indicators to be a touch louder and stickier: they don’t always click on properly.

My preferred ride/handling set-up is to have the adaptive suspension in Standard and the steering in Firm, plus Low braking assistance to lightly amp up deceleration when I’m orchestrating progress with the one-pedal-mode throttle. At motorway speeds the EX90’s body sometimes bobs around and the front wheels can drop over sharp crests, but the Volvo rides more fluently than my last car, a BMW X3 30e. And on the early-morning, stop/start M25, the Volvo returned 3.3 miles per kWh, besting its official consumption.