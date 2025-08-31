Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August

By:Jordan Katsianis
31 Aug 2025
Volvo XC40 - front full width
  • Slick, modern styling
  • Google-based infotainment
  • Only £296.04 a month

The Volvo XC40 is a common sight on UK roads, but that’s for good reason as it remains one of the most stylish cars the Swedish company makes. In a class obsessed with style, the SUV still makes quite a statement on the school run – but it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options has a brand new Volvo XC40 for just £296 per month over a 24-month period, with an initial outlay of £3,847. Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year.

The specific model on offer is a B4 Plus, which features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 197bhp, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For context, this is the same amount of power as a Mk5 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The XC40, though, is very much an SUV to drive, which means good visibility, a high driving position and light steering have been given priority over sporty handling. Performance is more than adequate in order to keep up with fast-moving traffic, though, with 0-62mph taking 7.6 seconds. It’s also relatively efficient, offering a claimed 43.8mpg.

Volvo XC40 - dashboard

The mid-level ‘Plus’ trim adds plenty of features, such as 18-inch alloy wheels, illuminated interior trim elements, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and a hands-free electric tailgate. These are in addition to the XC40’s generous standard equipment list, which includes LED headlights, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, plus Volvo’s excellent nine-inch touchscreen with Google-based software. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC40 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC40 page.

Check out the Volvo XC40 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month

The Renault 5 is taking the market by storm – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 30
News
30 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

The EV grant has made the Ford Puma Gen-E a lot cheaper, and lease customers can cash-in with today’s Deal of the Day
News
29 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 brings style and plenty of fun for just £179 a month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 brings style and plenty of fun for just £179 a month

Mazda’s 3 hatch has a premium feel and yet it’s cheap to lease. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for August 28
News
28 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG HS is an easy-going SUV for just over £200 a month
New MG HS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS is an easy-going SUV for just over £200 a month

The MG HS offers plenty for the family buyer – and it’s cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 27
News
27 Aug 2025

Most Popular

At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount
Ford Puma Gen-E - front

At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount

The electric Ford Puma probably gets the higher-level grant because it is partly made in the UK
News
27 Aug 2025
New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package

The all-new BMW i1 will rival the all-electric Audi A3 and new Mercedes CLA when it arrives in 2027
News
28 Aug 2025
Confirmed: New Renault Clio reveal set for 8 September at Munich Motor Show
Renault Clio design render - front

Confirmed: New Renault Clio reveal set for 8 September at Munich Motor Show

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio supermini will get a clean look and hi-tech kit. Our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
28 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content