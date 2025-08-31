Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Slick, modern styling

The Volvo XC40 is a common sight on UK roads, but that’s for good reason as it remains one of the most stylish cars the Swedish company makes. In a class obsessed with style, the SUV still makes quite a statement on the school run – but it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

Available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options has a brand new Volvo XC40 for just £296 per month over a 24-month period, with an initial outlay of £3,847. Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year.

The specific model on offer is a B4 Plus, which features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 197bhp, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For context, this is the same amount of power as a Mk5 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The XC40, though, is very much an SUV to drive, which means good visibility, a high driving position and light steering have been given priority over sporty handling. Performance is more than adequate in order to keep up with fast-moving traffic, though, with 0-62mph taking 7.6 seconds. It’s also relatively efficient, offering a claimed 43.8mpg.

The mid-level ‘Plus’ trim adds plenty of features, such as 18-inch alloy wheels, illuminated interior trim elements, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and a hands-free electric tailgate. These are in addition to the XC40’s generous standard equipment list, which includes LED headlights, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, plus Volvo’s excellent nine-inch touchscreen with Google-based software.

