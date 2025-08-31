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Car Deal of the Day: a stylish Volvo XC40 for a cool £283 a month

The Volvo XC40 is a very desirable premium SUV, especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for March 20.

By:George Armitage
20 Mar 2026
Volvo XC40 - front full width
  • Upmarket image
  • Frugal mild-hybrid engine
  • Only £282.62 a month

Fancy a slice of Scandinavian style for under £300 a month? Of course you do, and the Auto Express Buy A Car service can help.

Carwow Leasey Volvo is offering the Volvo XC40 for just £282.62 a month for two years right now – that’s a low price for a premium high-rider such as the sassy Swede.

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To get the agreement underway, you’ll need to lay down £3,686.44 as an initial payment. That’s not too bad considering how low the monthly cost is, but if it’s too steep, then you could knock the lump sum down to nine months. Do this and it’s a far more palatable £3,096.34, with the monthly price only rising to £311.26. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year on the 12-month initial payment, but 8,000 can be yours for a super-cheap £15.52 extra a month. 

Power comes from one of Volvo's frugal 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. Badged B3, it has a chunky 161bhp on tap, allowing a 0-62mph dash in 8.6 seconds, while fuel economy comes to 42.7mpg. 

The XC40 certainly isn't a case of style over substance, as the interior is plush, solid and roomy. The car’s boxy shape means excellent space in the back, and the 443-litre boot is impressive for an SUV as diminutively sized as this one.

‘Plus Dark’ is the trim on offer here – it’s one up from entry level and gets a suite of desirable features, such as a Google-based infotainment system, ambient lighting, keyless entry with a hands-free tailgate and 19-inch alloys.   

Volvo XC40 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC40 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC40 page.

Deals on Volvo XC40 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £23,313Avg. savings £7,528
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New in-stock Hyundai KonaCash £23,177Avg. savings £4,249
New Hyundai Kona

Configure now

Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New in-stock Audi Q3Cash £36,136Avg. savings £2,716
New Audi Q3

Configure now

Check out the Volvo XC40 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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