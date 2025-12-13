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Car Deal of the Day: Micra by name, micro by price! Nissan Micra now just £190 per month

The Renault 5’s sister is a real bargain right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for March 19.

By:George Armitage
19 Mar 2026
Nissan Micra - front cornering, higher angle
  • Stylish; excellent to drive
  • 198-mile range
  • Only £189.62 a month

Nissan has brought back the Micra – now all-electric and, judging by this deal, outstanding value for money.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the stylish new electric hatchback for a scintillating £189.62 a month for three years, after an initial payment of £2,629.44. For comparison, the Micra's sister, the retro-tastic Renault 5, is almost on par with this deal.

That initial payment is a 12-month lump sum – but if that's a little too steep, this can be knocked down to nine months, which comes to £2,186.13. Go for this option, and the monthly payment only rises to £203.57.

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With the 12-month initial payment plan, mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but upping that to 6,000 only costs an extra £6.21 a month, and 8,000 miles a minuscule £11.24.

Powering this arguably more aggressively styled Renault 5 is a 40kWh battery pack. This gives a range of 198 miles, claims Nissan, while 80kW DC charging gives a 15-to-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes.

This deal gets you a Micra in entry-level Engage spec, which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google tech such as Maps built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. A standard-fit heat pump will help you get the best efficiency from the car throughout the year, too.

Just like its French sister, the Micra is a hoot to drive. It's light and zippy around town, and engaging to drive on twistier roads. The interior has a slightly more modern feel thanks to different colours and materials used, and overall it's a well packaged and fun-feeling electric hatchback.    

Nissan Micra - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Micra leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Micra page.

Deals on Nissan Micra rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £21,050Avg. savings £3,011
New Renault 5

Configure now

Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda

New in-stock Fiat Grande PandaCash £17,950Avg. savings £1,098
New Fiat Grande Panda

Configure now

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £17,105Avg. savings £1,887
New Citroen C3

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Micra deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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