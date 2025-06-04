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Car Deal of the Day: Clever hybrid Nissan Qashqai E-Power for a low £221 a month

It’s popular for a reason – the Nissan Qashqai is our Deal of the Day for March 18.

By:George Armitage
18 Mar 2026
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering
  • Easy and comfortable to drive
  • Clever full-hybrid system; over 64mpg
  • Only £220.82 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a popular choice among families for its great blend of value for money, ease of use, and decent kit levels. Judging by this deal, however, you can throw in outstanding efficiency, too. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the clever E-Power version for a real steal at the moment – £220.82 a month for four years.

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The initial 12-month payment of £2,919.88 may look a little steep, but that's the result of those low monthly payments. However, if that is a little too much to stomach, you can knock the initial payment down to nine months, which comes in at £2,374.80, with the monthly payment only rising to £233.87. 

What's enticing about this deal is that there's no difference whether you opt for 5,000 or 6,000 miles – so we'd suggest for the latter.

The cheapest lease deals on Qashqais are normally for the perfectly pleasant mild-hybrid models, but this E-Power is currently the most affordable version and has the potential to really slash your running costs.

At the heart of the Qashqai E-Power is a full-hybrid system. But unlike most hybrids, the 1.5-litre petrol engine acts as a generator – it charges the battery but never powers the wheels, because that is done by the e-motor. 

The benefit is that the E-Power drives much like an electric car, especially around town. This is the latest version of the technology, too, so it's more powerful than before and more frugal – Nissan claims over 64mpg.

Acenta Premium is the spec on offer here, and while it's the entry-level version, it still packs 17-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, and dual-zone climate control.     

Nissan Qashqai - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Qashqai leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Qashqai page.

Deals on Nissan Qashqai rivals

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,492Avg. savings £3,330
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga

New in-stock Ford KugaCash £30,126Avg. savings £3,367
New Ford Kuga

Configure now

Mazda Cx-5

Mazda Cx-5

New in-stock Mazda Cx-5Cash £26,130Avg. savings £4,453
New Mazda Cx-5

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Qashqai deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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