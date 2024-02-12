Limited edition Abarth 695 75° Anniversario celebrates outlandish performance brand’s birthday

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Abarth, so as is customary, the racing and performance car maker is celebrating with a new limited edition version of its pint-sized petrol-powered hot hatchback, the Abarth 695.

The Abarth 695 75° Anniversario edition also serves as a homage to the 1.4-litre T-Jet engine that’s used by the Abarth’s souped-up versions of the Fiat 500 city car. The number of examples being made (1,368) is even a reference to the specific 1,368cc displacement of the four-cylinder engine.

In the 695 75° Anniversario, the turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine produces 178bhp and 250Nm of torque. It’s by no means the most powerful Abarth ever made – that title goes to the incoming, all-electric Abarth 600e – but still plenty for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, and a top speed of 140mph. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Abarth 695 also benefits from a Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with an active valve, plus suspension from specialist firm Koni. Stopping power is provided by Brembo brake calipers on ventilated and perforated discs.

Those same upgrades are already available on top-spec 695s, but as you probably noticed from the pictures, the 75° Anniversario sports a bespoke and highly distinctive black and gold livery, complimented by the unique 17-inch gold alloy wheels.

The colour scheme continues inside with gold stitching contrasting against the black Alcantara dashboard and inserts on the new Sabelt carbon seats. Also included is a seven-inch TFT driver’s display and seven-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Beats stereo and automatic climate control.

Of the 1,368 examples of the Abarth 695 75° Anniversario being made less than 200 will come to the UK, each priced from £32,895 – nearly £3k more than the range-topping version of the regular Abarth 695, and not far off the electric Abarth 500e’s starting price.

In addition to the Abarth 695 75° Anniversario, 2024 will also see the brand launch the aforementioned Abarth 600e: a hot version of the Fiat 600e electric SUV that will produce 237bhp. More details will be revealed soon, but we’ve already had our first look at the outlandish EV with its distinctive purple paint.

