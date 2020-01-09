Best roof boxes 2026

When you’re off on holiday in the car, you can be a ninja at packing but there’s a good chance you will still find yourself short of boot space. Do you leave behind a family member or risk the wrath of teenagers by not taking a hairdryer?

The problem is even more acute if you are going camping and need to take enough equipment to keep everyone warm, dry and fed. The most popular solution is to fit a roof box. These can more than double the amount of space you have for luggage, in addition to giving you the flexibility to take long and awkward items.

Advertisement - Article continues below

They vary in cost, size and complexity, with features which make them easier to fit, more secure and safer. Which of the eight we tested was top of the box?

How we tested

We were looking for a box suitable for a family going camping for a week, fitting onto a Nissan Qashqai. Ease of fitment and removal, security features and loading capacity were what we wanted. We also looked at the quality, style and – as always – scored the value for money.

We then checked how easy and safe it is to open and close the lid, with extra points if there are indicators to show the clasp is secure. Boxes with double hinges, allowing them to be opened from either side, were also given credit.

Hapro Traxer 5.6