New Alpine A390 takes to the ice as Porsche Macan rival prepares for May reveal
Alpine’s first electric SUV will feature incredibly striking, athletic design and a tri-motor powertrain previewed by last year’s A390_ß concept
The all-new Alpine A390 will be unveiled on 27 May, as the French performance brand prepares to take on the Porsche Macan Electric with an electric five-seat ‘Sport Fastback’ that it says will be even sharper to drive than its exceptional featherweight sports car, the A110.
Alpine is quite boldly calling the A390 a “true five-seater sports car,” and says it’s working to ensure that the electric SUV can deliver the level of performance and agility customers will expect from the brand, which until now has focused on sports cars and hot hatches.
But while we’ve been told the A390 will be quicker than the hardcore A110 R – meaning it’ll do 0-62mph in well under four seconds – Alpine also wants that performance to be accessible and progressive to adapt to the skill of the driver, as well as repeatable.
The A390 will be available with a tri-motor powertrain – using one motor on the front axle, and two at the rear – that could deliver up to 600bhp, plus all-wheel-drive traction and active torque vectoring to boost agility through the corners. A less potent dual-motor version will be offered as well, we’ve been told.
Alpine has been putting the new tri-motor set-up through its paces in bitterly cold Lapland, in the north of Sweden, where temperatures can reach minus 40 degrees. It’s also been refining the A390’s five drive modes, with its Track setting “dedicated to more sporting endeavour” – which is an eloquent way of saying ‘giving it the beans’.
Underneath, the A390 will sit on the AmpR Medium platform (previously known as CMF-EV) – the same bespoke EV architecture used by the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya family SUVs. But as well as the new tri-motor se-tup, Alpine will be making numerous chassis tweaks, not least a wider track and larger brakes.
Alpine A390 design and interior
Alpine is calling the A390 a ‘sport fastback’ rather than an SUV, and it’s not hard to see why, given the incredibly athletic silhouette and quite brutish design previewed by the A390_ß concept shown last year. This was very close to the production car’s styling, as we can see from these official pictures of a prototype cutting a rug on the ice.
At the front, the A390 will sport a full-width light bar that connects two clusters of triangular lights. The brand calls the lighting signature 'Cosmic Dust', because it's supposed to evoke a comet passing through our atmosphere, and the same feature has also been used for the tail-lights. Meanwhile the sharply pointed nose gets Alpine lettering, just like the concept.
Elsewhere, blades sculpted into the bonnet are designed to improve airflow over the top of the car, and its ‘micro-perforated’ grille should guide air towards the intakes on either side of the bumper to create a curtain of air along the sides.
Alpine has confirmed the A390 will measure 4,615mm long, 1,885mm wide and 1,532mm tall, making it smaller than the Porsche Macan EV. Instead, the A390 is much closer in size to the Cupra Tavascan, Ford Capri or Kia EV6, but it should provide plenty of space for passengers and luggage alike.
We assume the road-going A390 will feature a very toned-down version of the concept’s interior, but we do know it’ll include a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel. This is inspired by the ones on Alpine’s Formula 1 cars, with buttons to switch drive modes, plus others for ‘Overtake’ (OV) and ‘Recharge’ (RCH). Presumably the first provides a short boost of extra power, while the other adjusts the regenerative braking system.
One of seven new Alpines on the way
As with Alpine’s other models, the A390 follows a simple naming convention of the letter A followed by three numbers. The first digit refers to the coupe-SUV’s size, compared with the Alpine A290 hot hatch, for instance, while 90 denotes this is one of the brand’s more versatile, everyday models.
The A390 will be the next addition to Alpine’s “dream garage” of seven brand-new pure-electric cars that it’s hoping to complete by 2030, and has just started to become a reality following the launch of the A290.
Two more SUVs are scheduled to be launched in 2027 and 2028, the largest of which should rival the Porsche Cayenne. Also on the way is the next iteration of the Alpine A110 sports car, which will be followed by a roadster version and a four-seat sports coupé that will bring back the Alpine A310 name from the seventies and eighties.
