New Alpine A390 takes to the ice as Porsche Macan rival prepares for May reveal

The all-new Alpine A390 will be unveiled on 27 May, as the French performance brand prepares to take on the Porsche Macan Electric with an electric five-seat ‘Sport Fastback’ that it says will be even sharper to drive than its exceptional featherweight sports car, the A110.

Alpine is quite boldly calling the A390 a “true five-seater sports car,” and says it’s working to ensure that the electric SUV can deliver the level of performance and agility customers will expect from the brand, which until now has focused on sports cars and hot hatches.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But while we’ve been told the A390 will be quicker than the hardcore A110 R – meaning it’ll do 0-62mph in well under four seconds – Alpine also wants that performance to be accessible and progressive to adapt to the skill of the driver, as well as repeatable.

The A390 will be available with a tri-motor powertrain – using one motor on the front axle, and two at the rear – that could deliver up to 600bhp, plus all-wheel-drive traction and active torque vectoring to boost agility through the corners. A less potent dual-motor version will be offered as well, we’ve been told.

Alpine has been putting the new tri-motor set-up through its paces in bitterly cold Lapland, in the north of Sweden, where temperatures can reach minus 40 degrees. It’s also been refining the A390’s five drive modes, with its Track setting “dedicated to more sporting endeavour” – which is an eloquent way of saying ‘giving it the beans’.