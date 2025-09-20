0-62mph in 7.4s

The Alpine A290 is an electric car that’s shaking up the hot hatch market. It’s based on the impressive Renault 5 but Alpine's engineers have worked their magic, delivering a stylish, fast hatchback with good driving dynamics and lively performance. The muscular design and rally-inspired lighting give it a purposeful look that sets it apart from the crowd.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can currently secure a great deal on the Alpine A290 130kW GT 52kWh Auto. The required monthly outlay is just £262.86 on a 48-month lease, with an initial payment of £3,504.31 and an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

This entry-level GT model comes with a powerful 178bhp electric motor, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint in just 7.4 seconds. Its 52kWh battery delivers a WLTP range of up to 235 miles, making it perfectly suited for daily commutes and weekend fun. What’s more, the A290 can rapid-charge at up to 100kW, giving you a 15-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes.

The A290’s interior features a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with Google built-in, and a motorsport-inspired steering wheel with a dedicated ‘OV’ or overboost button for a burst of extra power. The cabin feels suitably premium and is packed with standard equipment, including heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a reversing camera.

While it’s a hot hatch at heart, the A290 doesn’t sacrifice practicality. Its five-door layout and 326-litre boot are useful for everyday life, proving that you can have all the fun without leaving your luggage at home. The Alpine-tuned chassis, with its wider track and uprated suspension, offers a superb balance of agile handling and comfortable cruising.

