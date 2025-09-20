Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Alpine A290 is hot hatch heaven at £263 a month

Want an electric car that’s as fun as it is efficient? Step into the Alpine A290, our Deal of the Day for September 20

By:Paul Adam
20 Sep 2025
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front
  • 0-62mph in 7.4s
  • 235-mile range
  • £263 per month for 48 months

The Alpine A290 is an electric car that’s shaking up the hot hatch market. It’s based on the impressive Renault 5 but Alpine's engineers have worked their magic, delivering a stylish, fast hatchback with good driving dynamics and lively performance. The muscular design and rally-inspired lighting give it a purposeful look that sets it apart from the crowd.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can currently secure a great deal on the Alpine A290 130kW GT 52kWh Auto. The required monthly outlay is just £262.86 on a 48-month lease, with an initial payment of £3,504.31 and an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

This entry-level GT model comes with a powerful 178bhp electric motor, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint in just 7.4 seconds. Its 52kWh battery delivers a WLTP range of up to 235 miles, making it perfectly suited for daily commutes and weekend fun. What’s more, the A290 can rapid-charge at up to 100kW, giving you a 15-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes.

The A290’s interior features a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with Google built-in, and a motorsport-inspired steering wheel with a dedicated ‘OV’ or overboost button for a burst of extra power. The cabin feels suitably premium and is packed with standard equipment, including heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a reversing camera.

While it’s a hot hatch at heart, the A290 doesn’t sacrifice practicality. Its five-door layout and 326-litre boot are useful for everyday life, proving that you can have all the fun without leaving your luggage at home. The Alpine-tuned chassis, with its wider track and uprated suspension, offers a superb balance of agile handling and comfortable cruising.

Alpine A290 UK - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alpine A290 leasing offers from leading providers on our Alpine A290 page.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

