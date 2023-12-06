Ken Block’s Electrikhana Two is a fitting tribute to the tyre destroying internet hero

The last-ever Gymkhana drift video featuring professional rally driver and viral sensation Ken Block has been released online, serving as a tribute to the tyre slaying icon who died in January 2023 in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

Block’s final video, Electrikhana Two, sees the famous driver hooning around the streets of Mexico City in his one-off, all-electric drift machine, the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron. The bonkers creation is inspired by the equally outrageous Audi Sport quattro S1 rally car from the 1980s. The Hoonitron is based around a carbon fibre chassis and powered by two electric motors that spin at up to 28,000rpm, and produce 6,000Nm of torque combined.

Filming on Electrikhana Two was completed in November 2022, less than two months before Block’s death. In the video, Block sends the Hoonitron flying around corners and obstacles at ridiculous speeds and angles in the extravagant driving style that made his videos into the hits they are.

Ken Block’s first Gymkhana video was uploaded to YouTube in 2008. In it, Block demonstrated his mastery of car control and hooliganism when he was let loose on a completely empty airfield in a Subaru Impreza WRX rally car. In the following decade-and-a-half, he filmed more than a dozen Gymkhana videos in various locales, from San Francisco to Dubai, raking up hundreds of millions of views across them all.

The videos also featured a diverse collection of cars, starting with modified Subaru WRXs and Ford Fiestas similar to the rally cars Block drove in the World Rally Championship and at the X Games, while later videos featured wild bespoke creations such as the Hoonitorn, or the Hoonicorn – a 1965 Ford Mustang powered by a V8 Nascar engine that Block famously took up Pikes Peak in 2017 in his first ‘Climbkhana’ video.

Brian Scotto, who directed Electrikhana Two and several of the other Gymkhana videos, has said on social media that the Gymkhana videos will continue with a new driver behind the wheel, however, exactly who it will be and when we can expect to see them burning rubber and driving sideway has yet to be announced.

But for now, let us all enjoy Ken Block’s tightly choreographed mayhem one last time.

