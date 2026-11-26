Affordable Audis are now a thing, says the brand’s UK boss, as premium brands respond to the “challenge” posed by hi-tech, high value Chinese models changing the way Brits buy cars.

“The UK is a challenging market: there’s more supply and more affordability than ever,” says José Miguel Aparicio, the director of Audi UK.

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The German brand has to keep pace, so it’s rolling out a slate of affordable models. The all-new A2 e-tron costs from £30,700 (including its £1,500 Electric Car Grant), while Audi has cooked up higher spec, lower price Technik versions of the A3 hatch (£28,650) and Q3 SUV (£37,470).

While Aparicio claims premium brands are less exposed to Chinese competition than mainstream car makers, they are still affected by the structural changes wrought by the new entrants. More used car buyers now have the option to buy a new car, and more technology is being bundled into cars as a price war rages.

“We’ve not experienced the disruption of 17 brands launching in 24 months before. There are more promotions everywhere. We have to reflect and think about Audi’s proposition,” explains Aparicio.

In the first 10 months of 2026, UK new car registrations climbed 10 per cent: “The headline is the impact of the Chinese: their growth accounts for more than the market’s growth,” says the boss.

So Audi’s focus is to boost value: the Technik trim includes a curved digital panel combining the driver’s display and central touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging and a reversing camera.

The timing is critical because Audi has phased out its cheapest models, the A1 supermini and Q2 baby SUV. Aparicio is confident more than a third of existing owners will move into a new A3, Q3 or the electric A2, when their leases come up for renewal.

“The A2 e-tron is the right car at the right time in the UK,” he argues. Its efficiency focus will help keep costs down as the Middle East crisis inflates fuel prices, and its streamlined design modernises a fondly remembered – if commercially unsuccessful – small Audi.

The boss reckons Audi’s products, its hi-tech reputation built on ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and its established dealer network and customer experience should help shore up market share. Maybe so. But Audi’s defensive strategy shows even premium brands aren’t immune to the Chinese invasion – and new car buyers are the ones reaping the benefit.

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