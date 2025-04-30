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Audi Q4 e-tron seen with sleeker design ahead of forthcoming 2026 refresh

Audi’s high-selling EV is out on test as it undergoes some hefty upgrades under the skin

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Mar 2026
Audi Q4 Facelift - front 3/410

The popular Audi Q4 e-tron has been spotted testing in its updated form yet again, this time revealing more details of its simplified exterior design and technology. The electric SUV – and its sportier Sportback sibling – first went on sale in 2022. Yet such is the speed of development in this segment, the Q4 is already looking and feeling its age – something Audi now hopes to address.

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Key changes outside include sleeker bumpers, plus new sills and wheels, which will align more closely to the design language being introduced for future models. The fundamental body shape won’t change, but the plastic sections at the base of the doors, plus the lower bumpers at the rear, look much simpler than before.

The shape of the lights looks to be the same as on the current model, but this prototype does reveal new internal elements inside the rear units, with high-end OLED panels visible, as we’ve seen across other Audi SUV models. New headlight functionality is also expected. This includes the option of Audi’s clever Digital headlights, which are a step up in terms of functionality compared to the previous Matrix units. 

These changes will be applied to both the SUV and Sportback body styles, but it’s the updates inside that could be more substantial. 

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For a start, the interior will feature the same huge dual-screen display as in Audi’s latest models. This will likely incorporate a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a smaller 10-inch driver’s display screen in the one curved housing. 

The system will also integrate all of the car’s major functions, including the climate controls, which were previously on a separate bank of switches. 

This new set-up replaces the ageing 11.6-inch display of the current generation, and has required a redesign of the entire dashboard and centre console. It also gives Audi the chance to right some of the quality deficiencies of the existing model. 

Audi Q4 Facelift - rear 3/410

We don’t yet know whether there are updates to the powertrain or chassis, but the Q4 has been continually updated with small upgrades to the battery’s efficiency, and therefore its range. 

As it stands, there are two motor options, with single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive layouts, with two battery sizes. By contrast, Volkswagen has a new 79kWh option for its ID.3 and ID.4, which could form a basis of a new flagship powertrain option for the Q4 e-tron. 

Expect to see the new model in the next few months, with prices starting at around £45,000 and rising to nearer £60,000 for high-specification dual-motor models. 

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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