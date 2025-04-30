The popular Audi Q4 e-tron has been spotted testing in its updated form yet again, this time revealing more details of its simplified exterior design and technology. The electric SUV – and its sportier Sportback sibling – first went on sale in 2022. Yet such is the speed of development in this segment, the Q4 is already looking and feeling its age – something Audi now hopes to address.

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Key changes outside include sleeker bumpers, plus new sills and wheels, which will align more closely to the design language being introduced for future models. The fundamental body shape won’t change, but the plastic sections at the base of the doors, plus the lower bumpers at the rear, look much simpler than before.

The shape of the lights looks to be the same as on the current model, but this prototype does reveal new internal elements inside the rear units, with high-end OLED panels visible, as we’ve seen across other Audi SUV models. New headlight functionality is also expected. This includes the option of Audi’s clever Digital headlights, which are a step up in terms of functionality compared to the previous Matrix units.

These changes will be applied to both the SUV and Sportback body styles, but it’s the updates inside that could be more substantial.