Verdict

The new plug-in hybrid Audi RS 5 might tip the scales at nearly two and a half tonnes, but don’t let the spec sheet fool you. Audi Sport has deployed its engineering witchcraft to make this heavyweight estate drive like a lightweight sports car. It offers mind-boggling straight-line speed, a hilarious drift mode, and the brilliant everyday usability of a silent electric commuter. In a world where rivals are starting to backtrack on hybrid performance, the new RS 5 boldly proves that electrification can genuinely enhance the thrill of driving.

Let’s first address the massive, 2.5-tonne elephant in the room. When Audi pulled the covers off the new RS 5 a few weeks ago, the internet’s hardcore petrolheads didn't cheer. Instead, they launched a massive backlash.

And you can understand their initial frustration. For the first time ever, the legendary RS badge has been bolted to a car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, adding a massive chunk of weight in the process – it weighs about a third more than the outgoing RS 4. It’s grown by nearly 120mm, too, leapfrogging the current BMW M3 Touring and creeping ever closer to the bloated M5.

Yet, Audi Sport’s head of development, Steffen Bamberger, has taken this fierce criticism in his stride. Why is he so calm? Because almost all of those complaints vanish into thin air the very second you slide behind the wheel.