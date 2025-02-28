Bentley’s electric SUV is the dawn of a new design direction

Bentley’s first electric model will herald a new design direction inside and out for the British brand when it’s unveiled late next year.

A smaller luxury SUV sibling to the petrol-powered Bentayga will hit the roads during the first half of 2027, and Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser told Auto Express that while the styling will not be completely revolutionary, it is likely to surprise.

“A new car should take a little bit of time; if you like it immediately, it loses the excitement relatively quickly,” said Walliser. “If it needs a little bit of time to get familiar with it from different angles, and after a year you are still excited to see different things, then it went right.”

Although described as a bigger step than previous new models from the brand, the “first part of the transition of Bentley” won’t be a complete reinvention. He continued: “People should recognise the Bentley behind it; it should make steps, but keep the DNA so you recognise some of the elements of Bentleys you have seen in the past.”

Walliser said the new car’s styling direction will be adopted by the replacements for the existing Bentayga, Flying Spur and Continental GT as they are introduced later in the decade, and the electric model will also see the arrival of a new, more tech-laden interior. Bentley’s boss revealed that the cabin will be a big step forward in terms of the driver interface and “everything you can see and touch”. There won’t be a complete purge on buttons, although a new touchscreen system will allow more tech to be packaged.