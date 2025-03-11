Bentley Batur ‘The Black Rose’ takes exclusive coupe to new heights of opulence

Another of Bentley’s exclusive Batur commissions has been revealed, with an industry-first inclusion of 3D-printed rose gold across some of the car’s interior touchpoints. Called ‘The Black Rose’, this is one of just three right-hand-drive Batur models that will be made, and it comes with a suitably bespoke colour specification to go with its headline jewellery.

The 3D-printed elements are 210g of 18-karat rose gold placed on the drive-mode selector, organ-stop air vent controls and centrepoint of the steering wheel. This is done by melting the metal with a laser and ‘printing’ it over the top of an aluminium core. This is the result of a £3 million investment in perfecting this technique for Bentley’s ultra-high-end projects.

These elements sit within an interior trimmed in a unique combination of black leather, Alcantara and tweed that includes yet more rose-gold trim – this time coloured, rather than solid – around the dash, steering wheel and centre console.

Outside, the car’s owners have specified a two-tone design with a bespoke Black Rose paint contrasted with a beluga black finish. Yet more rose gold – again painted rather than real – is then used for design details on features such as the grille, lower bumper inserts and 22-inch wheels.

This level of bespoke finishing is exactly what Bentley’s Mulliner division in its modern form has been set up to do. The difference now is that rather than bespoke bodywork created with a styling buck and a sheetmetal worker’s hammer, a customer’s more eccentric requests can be made real through technology.

The Black Rose’s technical elements remain as per the standard car, so it features the most powerful iteration of Bentley’s W12 engine, which has since gone out of production. Peak power is rated at 741bhp, which is channelled to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

