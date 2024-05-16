New Bentley Continental GT will arrive in June as ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’

The Continental GT has been a core part of Bentley’s line-up since it launched in 2003 and this year we’ll see a fresh generation of the luxurious grand tourer. It’ll feature a revamped exterior and a new hybrid powertrain helping it to become “the most powerful and most dynamically capable” Bentley ever.

We expect the new car will go on sale in 2025 and the timing of this latest Continental GT appears to be spot on, given that the first and second iterations lasted seven years and the current one launched back in 2018.

With almost 100,000 Continental GTs built in Crewe over the past 20 years, the new model has big shoes to fill as the company’s second best-selling car after the Bentayga. We’ve seen it testing before, but these official preview images from Bentley give us our best look yet at the new Continental GT’s design.

The new car will mark the end of the famed W12 engine, which has already ended production. Powering the new Continental GT will be Bentley’s fresh ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain, delivering 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque from a new V8 engine and electric-motor combination. Bentley claims the next Continental GT will be able to do 50 miles on electricity alone, and return CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km – down from 311g/km in the old W12-powered GT Speed.