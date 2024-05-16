Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Bentley Continental GT will arrive in June as ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’

Bentley’s iconic Continental GT nameplate will return for a fourth-generation

by: Alastair Crooks
16 May 2024
2024 Bentley Continental GT (camouflaged) - front tracking5

The Continental GT has been a core part of Bentley’s line-up since it launched in 2003 and this year we’ll see a fresh generation of the luxurious grand tourer. It’ll feature a revamped exterior and a new hybrid powertrain helping it to become “the most powerful and most dynamically capable” Bentley ever. 

We expect the new car will go on sale in 2025 and the timing of this latest Continental GT appears to be spot on, given that the first and second iterations lasted seven years and the current one launched back in 2018. 

With almost 100,000 Continental GTs built in Crewe over the past 20 years, the new model has big shoes to fill as the company’s second best-selling car after the Bentayga. We’ve seen it testing before, but these official preview images from Bentley give us our best look yet at the new Continental GT’s design.

2024 Bentley Continental GT (camouflaged) - rear tracking5

The new car will mark the end of the famed W12 engine, which has already ended production. Powering the new Continental GT will be Bentley’s fresh ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain, delivering 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque from a new V8 engine and electric-motor combination. Bentley claims the next Continental GT will be able to do 50 miles on electricity alone, and return CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km – down from 311g/km in the old W12-powered GT Speed. 

Other features on the new Continental GT include all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electric limited-slip differential, a 48V electric anti-roll control system and dual-valve damping in the suspension. 

These latest images show the new car still under camouflage, but with some new details revealed. The overall proportions are similar to before, but up front we can see a sleeker headlight design that looks similar to the new Batur’s. The front bumper looks unchanged from before, suggesting no extra cooling will be needed for the hybrid V8. 

Along the side, there’s no B-shaped vent behind the front wheel. Instead, the surfacing of that area has been styled in a way to mimic the B-shape. We can also see a new set of alloy wheels and at the rear there’s a new light shape that is thinner than before, a new bumper and a different style of dual exhaust tips. 

We’ve yet to see inside the new Continental GT, but we should see the same focus on luxury, with expensive materials used throughout and perhaps an update to its infotainment – although the rotating screen in the middle of the dash should be carried over given that it was such a statement feature on the outgoing car. 

Have a taste for the finer things? These are the best luxury cars to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

