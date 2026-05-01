New Bentley Flying Spur arrives with fresh face and a 671bhp ‘S’ model for 2026
The new Flying Spur S version is “aimed squarely at the performance-focused driver”
We’ve spotted the revised Bentley Flying Spur testing numerous times in the last year, even around the Nurburgring, but now the covers have come off the big British limousine. Bentley has revealed a new look that brings the car right up to date with its Continental GT sibling.
As we suspected from the prototypes, the biggest change to the new Flying Spur comes at the front where the four headlights - a trademark feature Bentley saloons since the 1962 S2 - have been swapped for single-light units.
Those headlights, along with the grille now integrating within the front bumper, help the “DNA of the Flying Spur fall in line with that of the fourth-generation Continental GT family,” according to Bentley. Around to the rear there’s a new boot lid with a more rounded design, new rear lights (though they retain a ‘B’ signature) and a new set of optional 22-inch wheel finishes. For a cleaner side profile, the winged ‘B’ vent in the front wing has been removed.
The facelifted Flying Spur also sees the return of the sporty ‘S’ version. The four-door brother to the Continental GT last received a new ‘S’ trim back in 2022. While that car could be had with a 542bhp V8 or a 536bhp V6 plug-in hybrid, the new model is a plug-in hybrid only.
We’ve already experienced the powertrain in the drop-top Continental GTC and it’s quite the set up. Aptly called the ‘High Performance Hybrid’ by Bentley, there’s a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with an 671bhp and 930Nm of torque - enough for a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 191mph. Though to boost the Flying Spur’s chauffeuring abilities, there’s a handy electric range of around 45 miles too.
Bentley says its S models are “aimed squarely at the performance-focused driver” and like the new Continental GT S revealed at the start of the year, the Flying Spur S gets a suite of performance upgrades for its chassis. For the first time on a Flying Spur S there’s an electronic limited slip differential, working alongside Bentley’s ‘most advanced and driver-focused AWD chassis setup’. There’s also twin valve dampers within the suspension, torque vectoring and Bentley’s 48V ‘Dynamic Ride’ active anti-roll system.
With ‘Blackline Specification’ the S gains a dark front lower bumper, with gloss black matrix grilles along with black Bentley badging and script. There are also black mirror caps and sill covers, dark tinted LED matrix headlights and dark tinted rear lights with dark trim for the sports exhaust.
Production of the new Flying Spur will start at the firm’s base in Crewe in September, with first deliveries before 2027. We expect pricing to rise slightly compared to the old Flying Spur, which started at just under £200,000. The new S is likely to sit nearer the quarter of a million pound mark - though around 75 per cent of Bentley customers indulge in the extensive Mulliner customisation programme, so most Flying Spurs will cost a fair chunk more.
If that’s a little expensive for your tastes don’t forget you can browse a wide range of used Bentley models on the Auto Express Find A Car service where prices start at just under £40,000.