We’ve spotted the revised Bentley Flying Spur testing numerous times in the last year, even around the Nurburgring, but now the covers have come off the big British limousine. Bentley has revealed a new look that brings the car right up to date with its Continental GT sibling.

As we suspected from the prototypes, the biggest change to the new Flying Spur comes at the front where the four headlights - a trademark feature Bentley saloons since the 1962 S2 - have been swapped for single-light units.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Those headlights, along with the grille now integrating within the front bumper, help the “DNA of the Flying Spur fall in line with that of the fourth-generation Continental GT family,” according to Bentley. Around to the rear there’s a new boot lid with a more rounded design, new rear lights (though they retain a ‘B’ signature) and a new set of optional 22-inch wheel finishes. For a cleaner side profile, the winged ‘B’ vent in the front wing has been removed.

The facelifted Flying Spur also sees the return of the sporty ‘S’ version. The four-door brother to the Continental GT last received a new ‘S’ trim back in 2022. While that car could be had with a 542bhp V8 or a 536bhp V6 plug-in hybrid, the new model is a plug-in hybrid only.