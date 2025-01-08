Auto Express has learned that the new Honda Super-N will start from just £18,995 when it hits showrooms in July, which will make the funky little electric car one of the cheapest cars on sale.

That price tag will certainly help the Super-N in its mission to shake up the small EV market, as it significantly undercuts the popular Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster – although you can save more than £4,000 on both with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The closest competitors, in terms of price, will be Chinese models such as the BYD Dolphin Surf, which currently starts from £18,675. The Renault Twingo due on sale later this year and the Kia EV1 arriving in 2028 should also cost about the same as the pocket-sized Honda.

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Revealed at the Japan Mobility Show in October last year, the Super-N is based on the Japanese-market N-One e – an electric version of the brand’s popular kei car. Honda claims to have made substantial changes under the skin to the UK-specification model that will position it as not just an efficient city car, but one that’s fun to drive, too.

The Super-N is, in effect, the successor to the ill-fated Honda e that was hampered by its limited range and the fact that by the end of its life it cost more than £37,000. The brand clearly learned a few lessons from its first EV, though, with its latest offering about half the price.

How much range and performance does the Super-N have?

While its flared wheelarches and chunky bumpers make the Super-N look like some kind of pocket rocket, 0-62mph takes a rather leisurely 14.5 seconds. That’s three seconds slower than the bigger Fiat Grande Panda EV, while the entry-level Renault 5 will have it done in only nine seconds.