Best rally cars: the 10 greatest-ever legends of the world rally scene

For many motorsport fans, rallying represents the high octane pinnacle of four-wheeled competition. Competing on everything from snowy mountain passes, to rutted forest tracks and tortuously twisting Tarmac roads, it pits drivers against some of the toughest conditions in the world.

Yet the real star of the show are the rally cars, which slither and slide spectacularly through each special stage. Boasting wild aerodynamic additions, flame-spitting turbocharged engines and sophisticated transmissions, these highly specialised machines never fail to get heart rates racing as they blast past spectators that have often waited hours for the spectacle.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A big part of the appeal of rally cars is the wide variety on offer. Unlike many circuit racers, such as single seater F1 machines, rugged rally competitors have always been based on road-going models that you and I could buy. That means anything from a sleek coupe to a sensible family saloon can be turned into a fast forest warrior.

So which are the best rally cars of all time? Well, we’ve drawn up a list of 10 of our favourites, all of which have proved their status by winning multiple events and championships over the years. We’ve covered all years of the sport since the inception of the World Championship in 1973, which means everything from the fearsome Group B rally cars of the Eighties to the current generation of high-tech WRC machines. So, slip on your wellies, pop on your bobble hat and get ready to revel in the greatest rally cars ever to spray gravel across a special stage.

1. Audi Quattro

Few cars have had such a big impact on motorsport as the Audi Quattro. With its novel four-wheel drive transmission and powerful, snarling five-cylinder turbocharged engine, the big German coupe revolutionised rallying when it made its debut in 1981. With almost unheard of levels of traction, the Audi was head-and-shoulders above the two-wheel drive competition, especially in slippery conditions.

Reliability troubles initially held the Quattro back, but in the hands of star drivers Hannua Mikkola, Stiq Blomqvist, Michele Mouton and Walter Rohrl the Audi quickly became unstoppable. Initially homologated under the Group 4 rules, the Quattro also competed under Group B regulations, which required a production run of just 200 cars regulations and led to the wild, flame-spitting S1 with over 500bhp. By 1984 the competition had caught up with their own four-wheel drive cars, but that didn’t stop Audi winning 23 rallies and two manufacturers’ and two drivers’ titles before it pulled out of full time competition at the end of 1986.

2. Lancia Delta

From the late Eighties through the early Nineties one car dominated rallying - the Lancia Delta. The shatteringly fast supercharged and turbocharged Group B S4 set the tone when it made its debut in 1985, but it was the production-based Group A (requiring a minimum of 5,000 examples to be built) machine that launched in 1987 which really underlined the Italian team’s dominance.