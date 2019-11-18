Most expensive cars sold at auction

Classic cars are some of the most sought after purchases among the world’s super rich. Not only are these cars beautiful to look at and thrilling to drive, they can be sound financial investments, too, as values tend to head upwards over time. It’s because of this that the most expensive cars in the world tend to be rarest and most desirable classics. When models in this esteemed category come up for auction, gigantic sums of cash invariably change hands.

It’s not just looks that attract the big buyers, either, as motorsport pedigree is also a common theme with cars at this very top end of the market. Historic track and rally cars attract some of the biggest bids, particularly if they’ve claimed a few trophies down the years.

Here we list the top 10 most expensive cars to ever change hands at auction. There are some examples of cars being sold for even higher prices privately, but the prices in these sales cannot be verified so we haven’t included them here. These are effectively the world’s most expensive cars having commanded the highest verifiable prices ever paid for automobiles of any description.

Most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Read on to find the most expensive cars ever sold at a verified auction, listed in reverse order below.

10. 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale by Scaglietti