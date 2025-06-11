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Car Deal of the day: BMW 1 Series offers premium hatch style for £216 per month

The BMW 1 Series is one of the best-driving family cars out there. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 March

By:Tom Jervis
28 Mar 2026
BMW 1 Series - front cornering
  • Sporty drive
  • Premium interior with all the kit you need
  • Only £216 per month

Those looking for a family hatchback with a bit more badge appeal than more mainstream options like the Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra are in luck as the BMW 1 Series is our Deal of the Day for 28 March. The premium and sporty German hatch is now available for as little as £216 per month via Auto Express’ Buy A Car service.

Offered by Lease Car UK, the deal gets you into the driver’s seat of a brand-new BMW 120 Sport for just £216.25 per month over four years. A couple of things to point out are that there is a 5,000-mile limit attached – ideal for city drivers, but those wanting to travel further afield might want to bump this up a bit. The £2,943 initial payment, equivalent to 12 monthly payments is rather steep, too.

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Fear not, though, as you can bump up the annual mileage to 8,000 miles, as well as decrease the initial payment to £1,856.56 and this only increases the monthly cost to £260.26. That’s not all that much more than the best current deals for a Golf, which have a lower annual mileage allowance and a heftier initial payment.

As mentioned, the model on-sale here is the 120i Sport. This utilises a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine outputting 168bhp and can propel the car from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds. As well as being nippy, the 120 is pretty efficient, too, averaging over 52mpg, according to BMW.

The Sport trim comes pretty generously equipped, with an automatic gearbox, twin 10-inch-plus screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, 17-inch wheels and a reversing camera.

BMW 1 Series - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 1 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series page.

Deals on BMW 1 Series rivals

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,115Avg. savings £2,713
New Audi A3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,850
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,567Avg. savings £2,565
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Check out the BMW 1 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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