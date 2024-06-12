Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Refreshed BMW M2: boss baby coupe gets more power, and colour for 2024

BMW’s compact but muscular coupe has picked up a range of upgrades on top of and under the skin

by: Jordan Katsianis
12 Jun 2024
BMW M2 facelift - front6

It feels like only yesterday that BMW’s M2 stormed onto the performance car scene with its back-to-basics combo of big power, a small coupe body and an optional manual transmission. But there’s no bad time for a round of updates, and the set revealed here could just make the already brilliant M2 even better. Priced from £63,360, the new BMW M2 is available to order now, and will reach customers in August this year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

First thing’s first, BMW has upped the power generated by the M2’s ‘S58’ straight-six engine from 454 to 473bhp, with torque remaining stable at 600Nm, or 550Nm with the optional six-speed manual gearbox. Performance has improved by 0.1 of a second as a result, the car reaching 62mph in just 4.0 seconds, but the longer gear ratios keep the manual a couple of tenths behind at 4.2 seconds. 

BMW M has made changes to the engine mapping for both transmission options – these are said to further improve the engine’s response in the mid-range. Yet inherently the closed-deck engine block, complex 3D printed header internals, Double Vanos and Valvetronic systems and twin single-scroll turbochargers are unchanged. 

As before, power goes only to the rear wheels regardless of which transmission is chosen, and is managed by BMW’s clever active locking rear differential. Cars fitted with the manual transmission have an auto-blip function built in, and will reach a higher top speed of 177mph, than the automatic’s limited 155mph. This discrepancy can be evened out with the optional M Driver’s package for the auto. 

BMW M2 facelift - rear6

Just like the rest of the BMW 2 Series Coupe range, the M2 has picked up a new dashboard design that sits above a floating curved display that incorporates a 12.3-inch driver’s information screen and 14.9-inch touchscreen. Both run graphics that are unique to BMW M models, using the latest OS 8.5 operating system. 

The M2 also picks up BMW M’s new steering wheel design, with a flat bottom and a red marker at the 12 o’clock point, and buyers can individually option the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats that were previously only available as part of a more comprehensive option package. 

For those who were disappointed by the relative lack of exterior personalisation in the last generation of BMW M2 will be happy to know that BMW will now offer a much wider range of colour and wheel choices. This includes a total of 12 exterior colours, including Sao Paolo Yellow borrowed from the M3 and M4, plus a range of BMW Exclusive colours such as Java Green, Voodoo Blue and Twilight Purple. 

With the car being sourced from BMW’s Mexican facility, the full extended range of colour options from the Individual program has never been offered on the M2 – something the brand is now hoping to make up for with a larger palette of standard colours.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: sensational BMW M2 is a bargain at this price!
BMW M2 - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: sensational BMW M2 is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 18 April is the formidable BMW M2 performance car
18 Apr 2024
Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024
Best rear-wheel drive cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024

Rear-wheel drive is often praised as the drivetrain that delivers the most fun. Here are 10 cars that do exactly that
15 Mar 2024
New BMW M2 CS to be the ultimate compact performance BMW
BMW M2 CS
News

New BMW M2 CS to be the ultimate compact performance BMW

The BMW M2 is set to gain a more potent CS variant and it’s going to be something special.
12 Mar 2024
Top 10 best sports cars 2024
Best sports cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best sports cars 2024

From the Alpine A110 to the McLaren 720S, these are our 10 favourite sports cars on today’s market
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

The i5 Touring offers the same attractive qualities as its saloon counterpart, along with plenty of extra practicality
10 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content