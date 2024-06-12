Refreshed BMW M2: boss baby coupe gets more power, and colour for 2024

It feels like only yesterday that BMW’s M2 stormed onto the performance car scene with its back-to-basics combo of big power, a small coupe body and an optional manual transmission. But there’s no bad time for a round of updates, and the set revealed here could just make the already brilliant M2 even better. Priced from £63,360, the new BMW M2 is available to order now, and will reach customers in August this year.

First thing’s first, BMW has upped the power generated by the M2’s ‘S58’ straight-six engine from 454 to 473bhp, with torque remaining stable at 600Nm, or 550Nm with the optional six-speed manual gearbox. Performance has improved by 0.1 of a second as a result, the car reaching 62mph in just 4.0 seconds, but the longer gear ratios keep the manual a couple of tenths behind at 4.2 seconds.

BMW M has made changes to the engine mapping for both transmission options – these are said to further improve the engine’s response in the mid-range. Yet inherently the closed-deck engine block, complex 3D printed header internals, Double Vanos and Valvetronic systems and twin single-scroll turbochargers are unchanged.

As before, power goes only to the rear wheels regardless of which transmission is chosen, and is managed by BMW’s clever active locking rear differential. Cars fitted with the manual transmission have an auto-blip function built in, and will reach a higher top speed of 177mph, than the automatic’s limited 155mph. This discrepancy can be evened out with the optional M Driver’s package for the auto.

Just like the rest of the BMW 2 Series Coupe range, the M2 has picked up a new dashboard design that sits above a floating curved display that incorporates a 12.3-inch driver’s information screen and 14.9-inch touchscreen. Both run graphics that are unique to BMW M models, using the latest OS 8.5 operating system.

The M2 also picks up BMW M’s new steering wheel design, with a flat bottom and a red marker at the 12 o’clock point, and buyers can individually option the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats that were previously only available as part of a more comprehensive option package.

For those who were disappointed by the relative lack of exterior personalisation in the last generation of BMW M2 will be happy to know that BMW will now offer a much wider range of colour and wheel choices. This includes a total of 12 exterior colours, including Sao Paolo Yellow borrowed from the M3 and M4, plus a range of BMW Exclusive colours such as Java Green, Voodoo Blue and Twilight Purple.

With the car being sourced from BMW’s Mexican facility, the full extended range of colour options from the Individual program has never been offered on the M2 – something the brand is now hoping to make up for with a larger palette of standard colours.

