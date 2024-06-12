Updated 2024 BMW 2 Series arrives with all-new interior and tech

BMW’s busy summer is just cranking up another gear, with news of a mid-life update for its 2 Series two-door coupe joining the recently updated 3 Series and 4 Series. The basis of the changes is similar to its larger siblings, with a new interior being the main highlight alongside tech updates and some fresh exterior design details. Available to order now from £36,865 in the UK, the updated BMW 2 Series will reach customers by August this year.

The range will consist of the same three-tiered powertrain line up as before, with a four-cylinder 220i and 230i opening the range. These share the same turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, and produce 181bhp and 241bhp respectively.

Above this sits the M240i, which houses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six cylinder engine, with the same 369bhp peak power figure as before. Both four-cylinder variants are rear-wheel drive, with the M240i picking up BMW’s clever xDrive all-wheel drive system, and all models are only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The most substantive changes across all the models relates to the interior, with the introduction of a new dashboard and its redesigned centre section. These sit underneath the same curved digital display as before, which combines a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen in the one sleek housing.

While the hardware within the display is the same, it now features BMW’s latest operating system that integrates all of the car’s controls into the one system. This coincides with a new steering wheel, and depending on the model, a new large head-up display that’s highly configurable.

BMW’s also added some new interior colour and trim elements, including a new red synthetic leather option alongside the existing black and cognac finishes, as well as new open-pore timber and carbon fibre trim elements on the dash and doors.

Outside, there are no physical changes to the design, but there are new colour and wheel options, as well as a ‘pearlescent chrome’ finish for the kidney grilles on models not fitted with the optional Black Shadowline Package.

Prices for the 220i will kick off at £36,865, with the 230i costing from £40,320 and the more potent M240i topping out at £46,045. For an additional cost, customers will be able to specify various additional option packages, and for BMW M fans, the high performance M2 has also been given its own set of more comprehensive updates.

