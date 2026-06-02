Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW M2 xDrive arrives with the Audi RS 3 in its sights

The Bavarian brute still features a 473bhp straight-six engine, but can now sprint from 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Jun 2026
BMW M2 xDrive - front6

For the past five years, the BMW M2 has been the only member of the M car family to send all its power exclusively to the rear wheels. But not anymore, because an all-wheel-drive version of Munich's menacing mini muscle car has arrived to challenge the Audi RS 3

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new BMW M2 xDrive features a rear-biased, fully variable all-wheel drive system that in normal driving conditions sends the entire 473bhp this car delivers to the back wheels. Only when those can’t put any more power to the road does the electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case get the front wheels in on the action.

Thanks to the extra traction that comes with all-wheel drive, BMW says the new M2 xDrive offers additional assurance in conditions with fluctuating levels of grip – on ice and snow, for example – or driving on the track. Plus it’s helped boost performance, with 0-62mph now taking just 3.7 seconds. 

That’s 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-drive version with an automatic transmission and 0.1 seconds quicker than the BMW’s chief rival from Audi, which features Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Meanwhile, the M2 xDrive can do 0-124mph in only 12.8 seconds and, flat out, will hit 177mph if customers specify the optional M Driver’s Package.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The M xDrive system also includes an Active M Differential that splits the torque across the rear axle, helps maximise traction, and includes specifically tuned traction control and stability control settings. 

BMW M2 xDrive - rear6

Plus, the driver can choose how the all-wheel-drive behaves, with one option being a pure rear-wheel-drive mode that deactivates the stability control. It’s the same as in the bigger BMW M3 and M4.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fundamentally, the 473bhp twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine and eight-speed automatic transmission in the new M2 xDrive are the same as in the regular model. However, the motor features so-called “BMW M Ignite” technology. This is a new pre-chamber combustion process, patented by the Bavarian automaker, that significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads and will help its high-performance cars meet the incoming Euro 7 emissions standards.  

The technology has come from BMW’s racing cars and is being added to all the straight-six engines in BMW M cars this year. The company says customers who take their cars on track will be particularly appreciative because it means they can do more laps with the same amount of fuel.

As standard, the M2 xDrive comes with a staggered set of 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rims on the back. Track tyres can be fitted as an optional extra, along with upgraded M Compound brakes. Also there’s a new BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint colour.

The new BMW M2 xDrive will go on sale this summer, priced from £74,255. That means it’s roughly £2,000 more expensive than the regular rear-wheel-drive model with the automatic transmission, or the six-speed manual gearbox that is available for all the driving purists out there. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best sports cars to buy 2026
Best sports cars - May 2026 update, header image

Best sports cars to buy 2026

Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
Best cars & vans
5 May 2026
Best performance cars to buy 2026
Best performance cars 03/26

Best performance cars to buy 2026

Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
Best cars & vans
10 Mar 2026
BMW M2 gets track-focused M Performance upgrades
New BMW M2 M Performance track kit - front tracking

BMW M2 gets track-focused M Performance upgrades

Big exhaust and a bigger spoiler for BMW’s smallest M car
News
2 Mar 2026
New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes
BMW M2 CS - front

New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes

The new lightweight BMW M2 CS is here and it's sensational to drive
Road tests
12 Nov 2025

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Tiny new Honda Super-N has an equally miniature range
Honda Super-N - front static

Tiny new Honda Super-N has an equally miniature range

Quirky electric city car is nearly half the price of the old Honda e, but it’s also much slower with 0-62mph in 14.5 seconds
News
2 Jun 2026
Skoda Elroq vs Toyota C-HR+: can our Car of the Year fend off its Japanese rival?
Toyota C-HR+ vs Skoda Elroq - front 3/4

Skoda Elroq vs Toyota C-HR+: can our Car of the Year fend off its Japanese rival?

Japanese brand’s all-new electric C-HR+ goes up against our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq
Car group tests
30 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content