‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

It’s decision time for British-born and based manufacturers building cars in big numbers. Can they explain why, apart from Brexit, they and smaller firms collectively produced an impressive 1.7 million cars in 2016, but a mere 905,000 last year?

When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his UK Government is “backing our car-manufacturing industry” and that “the UK is the best place to build cars of the future”, can we believe him?

Thanks to the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Caterham, Jaguar, Lotus, Land Rover, McLaren, Morgan and Rolls-Royce, the UK has plenty of firms (most, if not all, foreign-owned) building upmarket cars. Trouble is, they’re costly and only produced in low to medium volumes for wealthy minorities. Therefore, they accounted for just a tiny fraction of the 72 million car sales across the globe last year.

And even in our biggest and most important export market – Europe – the products from these small to mid-sized firms barely make a dent.

In what can loosely be described as the 2023 Top 100 of European sales, Volkswagen and Audi were the biggest brands, backed up by fellow Germans BMW, Mercedes and Opel. But Skoda (Czech Republic) claimed the runner-up spot, narrowly ahead of Toyota, backed by Suzuki (Japan), Hyundai and Kia (South Korea), Dacia (Romania), SEAT and Cupra (Spain), and Renault, Peugeot and Citroen (France). Tesla and Ford (US) and MG (China) also did well. Fiat (Italy) and Volvo (Sweden) put in token appearances near the bottom, as did Britain, through MINI – our sole representative.