Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Major BMW milestone: brand’s first ever hydrogen production car announced

BMW’s first FCEV will boast powertrain technology co-developed with Toyota, enabling a range possibly as high as 485 miles

By:Tom Jervis
5 Sep 2024
BMW and Toyota hydrogen

BMW has confirmed that it’s working on a hydrogen fuel cell production car (FCEV), with the highly anticipated new model set to go on sale by 2028. The announcement comes as part of a new collaboration between BMW and Toyota — two brands that have been at the forefront of promoting hydrogen fuel cell technology in cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW’s first hydrogen production car is confirmed be a variant of an existing model, but it will be powered by Toyota’s forthcoming third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology which is set to hit production sometime between 2026 and 2027.

This is expected to offer a 20 per cent greater range figure than that of Toyota’s second-generation tech, which currently underpins the Toyota Mirai executive saloon. With this in mind, BMW’s first hydrogen production car could have a range as long as 485 miles — roughly 100 miles more than the most efficient BMW i7.

Refined production processes should also reduce the cost of the powertrain by almost a third, while scalable fuel cell stacks will enable both BMW and Toyota to produce several hydrogen models of varying sizes.

Despite the shared underpinnings, BMW says fuel cell models produced from the Toyota partnership will still retain  their “distinct brand identities and characteristics”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Chairman of the board at BMW, Oliver Zipse, called the announcement a “milestone in automotive history, while the President of Toyota, Koji Sato, said: “BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality”.

“We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realise a future where hydrogen energy supports society.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

As it stands, only two hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars are currently on sale in Europe: the aforementioned Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo SUV. Toyota is also currently developing a hydrogen-powered version of the Hilux pick-up truck, firmly believing that hydrogen is the best sustainable option for commercial vehicles given the lack of range impact when it comes to payloads, as well as the increased speed of refuelling compared with BEVs.

However, in order to refuel there must first be the infrastructure to do so; Toyota previously praised the EU for its “long-term confidence” in FCEV technology after it was announced that by 2031, hydrogen refuelling stations would be installed at least every 200km.

To further strengthen the network, BMW and Toyota are also set to invest heavily in hydrogen infrastructure and work collaboratively with the companies involved – crucial in places like the UK in which hydrogen infrastructure is severely lacking.

All of this comes as just a single part of Toyota’s vision of a ‘multi-path’ future, which also involves using hydrogen fuel cells as a means of energy storage. Head of Toyota’s hydrogen business, Thiebault Paquet, previously told Auto Express that hydrogen could be crucial in providing sustainable power in developing nations that suffer from a lack of infrastructure. The firm has also already developed a portable fuel cell cartridge which can be used to power anything from motorcycles to coffee stands.

Do you think hydrogen fuel-cell cars are the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What is BMW ConnectedDrive and how does it work?
BMW 3 Series - iDrive infotainment system

What is BMW ConnectedDrive and how does it work?

Find out everything you need to know about BMW ConnectedDrive, the German brand’s name for its in-car infotainment system
Tips & advice
29 Aug 2024
Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
News
20 Aug 2024
Can I travel long distances in an EV? BMW’s app has the answers
MyBMW app

Can I travel long distances in an EV? BMW’s app has the answers

An update to BMW’s mobile phone app will analyse driver data and tell them whether an EV would seamlessly slot into their lifestyle
News
12 Aug 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price
Kia EV6 facelift - front cornering

Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price

The first examples of the updated EV6 will arrive with customers before the end of the year
News
2 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content