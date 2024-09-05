Major BMW milestone: brand’s first ever hydrogen production car announced

BMW has confirmed that it’s working on a hydrogen fuel cell production car (FCEV), with the highly anticipated new model set to go on sale by 2028. The announcement comes as part of a new collaboration between BMW and Toyota — two brands that have been at the forefront of promoting hydrogen fuel cell technology in cars.

BMW’s first hydrogen production car is confirmed be a variant of an existing model, but it will be powered by Toyota’s forthcoming third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology which is set to hit production sometime between 2026 and 2027.

This is expected to offer a 20 per cent greater range figure than that of Toyota’s second-generation tech, which currently underpins the Toyota Mirai executive saloon. With this in mind, BMW’s first hydrogen production car could have a range as long as 485 miles — roughly 100 miles more than the most efficient BMW i7.

Refined production processes should also reduce the cost of the powertrain by almost a third, while scalable fuel cell stacks will enable both BMW and Toyota to produce several hydrogen models of varying sizes.

Despite the shared underpinnings, BMW says fuel cell models produced from the Toyota partnership will still retain their “distinct brand identities and characteristics”.