Car Deal of the Day: Live the luxury life for less with a BMW 750e for just £644 a month

BMW’s largest saloon is rarely a bargain, but through the Auto Express Buy A Car service it currently is. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 February.

By:George Armitage
2 Feb 2026
BMW 7 Series front cornering
  • The ultimate BMW saloon
  • High-spec Excellence model; 49-mile electric range
  • Only £643.90 a month

The 7 Series is normally out of reach for most, but this most plutocratic of BMW's saloons is currently available for the monthly price of a large family-sized SUV.

When scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, our mouths dropped to the floor when we spotted the £106,000 750e xDrive Excellence available for just £643.90 a month on a 48-month lease.

No, that's not a typo – Carwow Leasey is currently offering the Bürgermeister Beemer for buttons after a very modest initial payment of £6,090.10. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for just £51.64 extra a month after an initial payment of £6,554.86 – that's pocket money for a car like this.

The BMW 7 Series has never been a discrete car, but the latest one ramps up the ostentation to 11. It's a vast car, with an equally vast illuminated grille and interior. 

This deal is for the entry-level Excellence model, but life for the 7 Series driver is no hardship. As standard, Excellence brings air suspension, soft-close doors, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system – and that's just the start. 

You’ll be taking the keys to the plug-in hybrid 750e with xDrive four-wheel drive. Power comes from a 308bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine with a 194bhp electric motor, giving performance car levels of shove, and yet there's up to 49 miles of electric power to glide elegantly around on if you like.

BMW 7 Series dashboard

We suspect this deal won't be hanging around for long, so act now if you want the ultimate BMW for a bargain price.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 7 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 7 Series page.

Deals on BMW 7 Series rivals

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Mercedes-Benz S Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz S ClassCash £100,390
New Mercedes-Benz S Class

Configure now

Audi A8

Audi A8

New in-stock Audi A8Cash £75,791Avg. savings £11,829
New Audi A8

Configure now

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

New in-stock Porsche Panamera
New Porsche Panamera

Configure now

Check out the BMW 7 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

