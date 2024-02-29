Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Bugatti’s next hypercar will ditch the W16 for V16 hybrid power

Bugatti’s teaser video confirms what the brand describes as an “incomparable” V16 powertrain

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Feb 2024
Bugatti V16 engine

The successor to Bugatti’s iconic W16 engine has been announced via a short teaser video posted by the firm. It showcases yet another 16-cylinder engine - this time in a ‘V’ formation. 

The follow-up to the monstrous quad-turbocharged, 8.0-litre W16 that arrived with the legendary Veyron was always going to have a difficult job making a statement. Bugatti calls its new V16 “a new automotive pinnacle” and a “pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA”, so it should be good. 

In the official announcement from Bugatti, the engine is also confirmed to be hybridised - although it isn’t known to what extent the hybrid power will be implemented. There’s no mention of turbocharging with the V16, however, and in the short clip of the engine revving through the gears it doesn’t sound like it incorporates any form of forced induction. 

The outgoing Chiron produced 1,479bhp and 1,600Nm of torque in its most ‘basic’ form and we expect similar numbers from the next-generation hypercar, even without turbocharging. We expect the hybrid part of the powertrain will be developed by Bugatti’s owner Rimac.  Power should not be an issue if the hybrid system utilises electric motors to drive the wheels, the Croatian electric hypercar maker is able to extract up to 644bhp from a single electric motor in its Nevera hypercar. 

As for the V16 engine itself, the video shows off not only the top section in full - complete with the firing order on display, but copious amounts of carbon too. Bugatti previously said the new car will be a “homage to the three strands of Bugatti history – Speed, Luxury and Elegance”. Mate Rimac, CEO and founder of Rimac Automobili has already shown off the new car back in November at a private event and we expect a full unveiling sometime in 2025. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

