Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Bugatti’s new V16 hybrid hypercar is all systems go for June 20 launch

What’s undoubtedly destined to be one of the most extreme and ambitious new cars of 2024 will arrive on June 20. A brand new Bugatti is always a big deal

by: Jordan Katsianis
4 Jun 2024
Bugatti V16 hypercar teaser image

Bugatti’s all-new hypercar will be revealed to the world on June 20, launching the brand to a whole new electrified era. Being just the third all-new model in Bugatti’s modern history under the VW umbrella, this new car will replace the Bugatti Chiron and bear the stamp of the firm’s new CEO, Mate Rimac, in its use of electric motors.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Bugatti has been teased in an online video and Bugatti’s distinctive aesthetic doesn’t look to be at risk under the new regime. Clearly inspired by the brand’s long heritage of boldly-styled super sports cars, it features a very clear horizontal piece of brightwork running up a long and narrowing bonnet that leads to a typical horseshoe grille that now looks bigger than ever. 

The engine will not to sit behind the horseshoe in a classical front-engined sense, as we do know that a brand new V16 unit will be mounted behind the cabin. It will be the first such engine to be sold in a production road car in 88 years. This blank-sheet engine design will join a coalition of three further electric motors to create a whole new level of performance, even for Bugatti. 

We know precious little detail otherwise, but can speculate that the hybrid system might be set up in a similar layout to that found on the Lamborghini Revuelto, in which there’s an e-motor mounted between the engine and transmission, with the further two mounted on the front axle. 

There’s also good reason to believe that the V16 engine will be naturally aspirated, suggesting the hybrid system’s ability to augment the torque curve, as it does in the Lamborghini.

This new V16 replaces the quad-turbocharged, 8.0-litre W16 that arrived with the legendary Bugatti Veyron and was retained in the Chiron. Bugatti calls its new V16 “a new automotive pinnacle” and a “pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA”, so it should be good.

The outgoing Chiron produced 1,479bhp and 1,600Nm of torque in its most ‘basic’ form and we expect similar numbers from the next-generation hypercar, even without turbocharging. We expect the hybrid part of the powertrain will be developed by Bugatti’s owner Rimac.  

As for the V16 engine itself, a teaser video has shown-off not only the top section in full - complete with the firing order on display, but copious amounts of carbon too. Bugatti previously said the new car will be a “homage to the three strands of Bugatti history – Speed, Luxury and Elegance”. 

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Free private fuel station with your Bugatti? Hypercar brand vows to stick with petrol long-term
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport
News

Free private fuel station with your Bugatti? Hypercar brand vows to stick with petrol long-term

Bugatti has no intention of vacating the petrol car space in favour of pure EV power and is coming up with some novel solutions for fuelling future ca…
23 May 2024
The man who shaped Bugatti: Achim Anscheidt explores his hypercar legacy
Bugatti feature
Features

The man who shaped Bugatti: Achim Anscheidt explores his hypercar legacy

Upon his retirement, the man who’s shaped all modern Bugattis reflects upon his stellar career with the ultimate supercar brand
24 Dec 2023
Little Car Company range review: ultimate rich kids toys tested
Little Car Company Bugatti, Aston Martin and Ferrari - front tracking
Features

Little Car Company range review: ultimate rich kids toys tested

For the car fan who has everything – an exquisite scale- model car that drives (almost) as well as the real thing
22 Dec 2023
£3.5 million Bugatti Bolide is the discerning billionaire’s ultimate track toy
Bugatti Bolide - front static
News

£3.5 million Bugatti Bolide is the discerning billionaire’s ultimate track toy

Bugatti’s first-ever track-only hypercar is powered by a 1,578bhp quad-turbo W16 and weighs a mere 1,450kg
22 Nov 2023

Most Popular

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face
Ford Kuga - front action
Road tests

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face

The revamped Ford Kuga is still an appealing choice for families, but it’s not quite a class-leader
31 May 2024
Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale
Kia Shadow models
News

Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale

The new ‘Shadow’ specification offers unique interior colours and premium paint. First examples are due to arrive later this year
3 Jun 2024
BYD Dolphin vs Fiat 600e: which brand makes the best budget EV?
BYD Dolphin and Fiat 600e - front cornering
Car group tests

BYD Dolphin vs Fiat 600e: which brand makes the best budget EV?

Fiat arrives in the electric SUV class with the 600e – we test it against the BYD Dolphin
1 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content