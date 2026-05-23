You're a fool if you don't get breakdown cover on your used car

Part of the reason so many people buy new cars rather than used ones is the dependability they offer. You expect a factory-fresh SUV or supermini not to let you down in the first place; and if it does, you’re protected by an extended period of warranty and breakdown cover.

Of course, not everyone can afford to buy new. Even with the competitive lease and finance rates offered via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, chances are you’ll be stumping up a hefty deposit before committing to a sizable monthly payment that eats into your disposable household income. But a used car can still be a shrewd purchase, especially if you pay close attention to the reliability data in our annual Driver Power survey…

Yet cars do go wrong. They’re complex machines that, even if treated well and serviced on schedule, can develop faults or issues that need professional attention. Checking tyre pressures or filling the washer fluid is one thing, changing major parts or diagnosing a warning light is another.

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Few of us claim to be accomplished home mechanics, but that’s where breakdown cover comes in. Most brand-new cars will come with one to three years of roadside assistance included, but if you’re buying a second-hand machine, it will be worthwhile to factor breakdown cover into your monthly motoring costs.