You're a fool if you don't get breakdown cover on your used car
Deputy editor Richard Ingram gives insight into why it’s a wise more to get breakdown cover on your used car
Part of the reason so many people buy new cars rather than used ones is the dependability they offer. You expect a factory-fresh SUV or supermini not to let you down in the first place; and if it does, you’re protected by an extended period of warranty and breakdown cover.
Of course, not everyone can afford to buy new. Even with the competitive lease and finance rates offered via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, chances are you’ll be stumping up a hefty deposit before committing to a sizable monthly payment that eats into your disposable household income. But a used car can still be a shrewd purchase, especially if you pay close attention to the reliability data in our annual Driver Power survey…
Yet cars do go wrong. They’re complex machines that, even if treated well and serviced on schedule, can develop faults or issues that need professional attention. Checking tyre pressures or filling the washer fluid is one thing, changing major parts or diagnosing a warning light is another.
Few of us claim to be accomplished home mechanics, but that’s where breakdown cover comes in. Most brand-new cars will come with one to three years of roadside assistance included, but if you’re buying a second-hand machine, it will be worthwhile to factor breakdown cover into your monthly motoring costs.
The RAC claims to offer policies starting at just over £5 per month, while comparison site Money Saving Expert lists services from £57 per year for you and a partner. Some car insurance policies bundle such back-up in as part of the price, while I’ve got AA cover included with my bank account. Indeed, I’ve leant on it a number of times to bring my classic car to life – both at home and on the road.
Of course, you could also choose to take a risk and run around without breakdown cover, but providers will usually charge a higher fee for a non-member, or emergency call-out. There may be limitations to what they’ll do for you, too, such as a 24-hour waiting period – fine if you’re not in a hurry, but less useful if you’re stuck on the hard shoulder during the morning rush hour.
So whether you’re driving a new car or an old one, my advice would be to suck up the cost and cover yourself and your car for every eventuality. Cars are more reliable than ever, but sod’s law says they’ll let you down when you need them most.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.