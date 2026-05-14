Buying the best car is great, buying a great car at the best price is brilliant

The football World Cup kicks off next month and if watching England has taught me anything, it’s that sometimes it’s okay to settle for second best.

This glass-half-full mindset can also be applied to buying or leasing a new car. While we at Auto Express will always highlight and point you towards the very best model within a specific segment, significant savings can sometimes mean that choosing the runner-up in a road test might be a shrewd decision.

Take the Mercedes CLA, for example, which arrived last year as something of a quantum leap for the electric executive-car market, bringing leading-edge tech and a range of up to 483 miles. Sitting slightly behind this class leader is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which like the Mercedes offers streamlined looks and premium appeal, just with slightly less practicality and a lower maximum range of 338 miles.

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However, if you take a look at the difference in price between the two models through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you’d think they were in separate market segments. While the CLA will cost you an eye-watering £478 per month to lease, an Ioniq 6 will set you back almost half that at £283. In isolation, the Mercedes is the more compelling, but does it justify paying almost twice the price? Perhaps not.