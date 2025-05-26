Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month

523bhp, four-wheel-drive range-topper

323-mile range

Only £302.87 a month

BYD's Tesla Model 3 worrier, the Seal, frequently looks like good value on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, but we've never seen a deal on a Seal this tempting before.

Through our platform, Select Car Leasing is currently offering the top-of-the-range, 523bhp version for a shockingly low £302.87 right now.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £3,988.14, and the deal is for four years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for just £19 extra a month after an initial payment of £4,162.45.

As we've come to expect from Chinese car maker BYD, it likes to give its cars plenty of standard equipment that leaves more traditional car brands red-faced.

This range-topping Excellence model only gets a head-up display and adaptive dampers in addition to the entry-level Design's 19-inch alloys, panoramic glass roof, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and a Dynaudio sound system. The real upgrade is what's under the body.

The Excellence features a second electric motor unlocking four-wheel drive and 523bhp. As such, this is the performance model in the Seal range, with 0-62mph taking just 3.8 seconds.

To get the same turn of speed from an equivalent Tesla Model 3, you'd have to fork out £524 a month for the Performance model.

The BYD’s twin motors get their power from a 82.5kWh battery pack, giving a 323-mile range. A peak charging rate of 150kW means a 20-80 per cent charge will take around 30 minutes.

