News

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month

We’ve never seen a BYD Seal look such good value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 January.

By:George Armitage
26 Jan 2026
BYD Seal - front cornering
  • 523bhp, four-wheel-drive range-topper
  • 323-mile range
  • Only £302.87 a month

BYD's Tesla Model 3 worrier, the Seal, frequently looks like good value on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, but we've never seen a deal on a Seal this tempting before. 

Through our platform, Select Car Leasing is currently offering the top-of-the-range, 523bhp version for a shockingly low £302.87 right now.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £3,988.14, and the deal is for four years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for just £19 extra a month after an initial payment of £4,162.45.

As we've come to expect from Chinese car maker BYD, it likes to give its cars plenty of standard equipment that leaves more traditional car brands red-faced.

This range-topping Excellence model only gets a head-up display and adaptive dampers in addition to the entry-level Design's 19-inch alloys, panoramic glass roof, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and a Dynaudio sound system. The real upgrade is what's under the body.

The Excellence features a second electric motor unlocking four-wheel drive and 523bhp. As such, this is the performance model in the Seal range, with 0-62mph taking just 3.8 seconds. 

To get the same turn of speed from an equivalent Tesla Model 3, you'd have to fork out £524 a month for the Performance model.

BYD Seal - dash

The BYD’s twin motors get their power from a 82.5kWh battery pack, giving a 323-mile range. A peak charging rate of 150kW means a 20-80 per cent charge will take around 30 minutes.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal page.

BYD Seal alternatives

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £415 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £666 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £574 ppm**
Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New Polestar 2From £364 ppm**

Check out the BYD Seal deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

