Volkswagen Golf vs Skoda Octavia: a battle for family hatchback supremacy

The Volkswagen Golf is a car that for decades has been both so popular and so consistently competent that the word ‘Golf’ has in essence become a noun to describe a family car. It really is the Hoover of hatchbacks.

But in its most recent iteration, the Golf has stumbled slightly. Volkswagen tried to bring its popular model into the 2020s with new tech, but in many cases it didn’t work out for the best and compromised the car’s legendary no-nonsense approach to ergonomics. In response to initial feedback, the brand has reacted quickly to give the Mk8 a mid-life refresh. We’re fascinated to see if some of our criticisms of the early car have been addressed. And the Golf really needs to be on form if it’s to claim top spot in this segment, because rarely has there been so many compelling alternatives to choose from.

One of its biggest foes comes from within its extended VW Group family. The Skoda Octavia has generally been positioned as a budget alternative to the Golf, but it has moved upmarket in recent years, making it harder to separate the pair on price and desirability. We’ve pitched these hatchback rivals against one another to discover which is the best.

Volkswagen Golf

Model: Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Match Price: £29,940 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 4cyl MHEV, 148bhp 0-62mph: 8.4 seconds Efficiency: 53.1mpg (WLTP) Official range: 526 miles Annual VED: £180

The Golf turns 50 in 2024, so to celebrate, VW has treated it to revisions that bring about a new Mk8.5 generation. While many of the changes focus on addressing the Mk8’s ergonomic foibles, there are also some subtle styling makeovers and a range of tweaked powertrain choices.