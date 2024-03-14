No full inquiry into UK car insurance costs but regulator will ‘assess state of the market’

The Financial Conduct Authority will make a new assessment of the state of the car insurance market this year, following calls in parliament and elsewhere for a response to spiralling prices.

The promised insurance review won’t be a full market inquiry, which the FCA last carried out in the sector in 2019, but we’ve been told the assessment will include a full evaluation of the impact of new pricing rules introduced in 2021, and will look at concerns about insurance add-ons and additional costs.

“We are acutely aware of the growing concern about the cost of purchasing motor insurance,” the regulator says. “While we do not set or control insurance prices, we are monitoring the motor insurance market closely to ensure customers are receiving fair value.”

Recent calls for action include a letter written by Carla Lockhart MP to the Treasury, “suggesting that the government, in their engagement with the FCA, press for closer scrutiny of the industry”. Lockhart also reflected the views of many drivers in a parliamentary debate, stating that her constituents are up in arms at “the exorbitant cost”.

Auto Express’s own investigation into rising premium prices revealed that drivers across the board are facing increases partly because new technology has ‘broken’ the traditional underwriting models. For example, insurers who are unable to accurately assess risk when it comes to electric car battery repairs and replacement due to lack of existing data, are pushing up premiums across the board instead of targeting those specific models where costs may be unknown.